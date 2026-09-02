What Car? tested all four on UK roads using a realistic 10-percent charging cutoff—and the iX3 came out on top.

Article Summary The BMW iX3 achieved a calculated real-world range of about 681 km (423 miles), the best of the four SUVs tested.

Despite leading on range, the iX3 fell 15.1% short of its WLTP claim — the largest gap in the group.

The iX3 won on driving dynamics but lost overall due to road noise and interior material quality criticism.

The BMW iX3 has once again demonstrated that it currently offers the strongest real-world range among electric SUVs. British outlet What Car? put the first Neue Klasse model through a head-to-head road test against three of its closest rivals — the Mercedes GLC EQ 400, the Volvo EX60 P10, and the Tesla Model Y Juniper Long Range — driving all four extensively on UK roads.

A More Realistic Testing Method

Rather than draining each car’s battery down to zero, the magazine took a more customer-oriented approach: once a vehicle’s charge dropped to around 10 percent, the team headed for the nearest high-power charging station, just as most real-world drivers would. The remaining range at that point was then factored back in to calculate a true “usable” range figure.

This method isn’t perfect — manufacturers don’t all define “0 percent” identically, and some cars quietly retain a small buffer of drivable range even when the display reads empty. But it arguably reflects everyday driving far better than tests that push a car to a complete standstill, since few owners would ever risk running a battery down to the very last meter.

The Results: iX3 Leads, but Falls Short of Its WLTP Claim

Under this test protocol, the BMW iX3 covered 611 kilometers (380 miles) before reaching the 10 percent mark, aided by a conveniently located fast charger. Extrapolating that final stretch produced a calculated practical range of roughly 681 kilometers (423 miles) — the best figure of the four cars tested.

Even so, that result sits 15.1 percent below the iX3’s official WLTP range, the largest shortfall in the group. By comparison:

The Mercedes GLC finished the closest to its official rating, trailing by just 53 kilometers.

finished the closest to its official rating, trailing by just 53 kilometers. The Volvo EX60 landed 117 kilometers short of the iX3’s practical range.

landed 117 kilometers short of the iX3’s practical range. The Tesla Model Y brought up the rear, 153 kilometers behind the BMW — largely a consequence of its smaller battery.

The iX3’s relatively large WLTP shortfall is mirrored in its efficiency numbers. It returned 3.65 miles per kWh, the lowest of the four — though the field was tightly bunched. The Mercedes GLC and Volvo EX60 both managed 3.67 miles per kWh, while the Tesla Model Y edged ahead slightly at 3.70 miles per kWh.

Range Winner, Not Overall Winner

Despite topping the range charts, the iX3 didn’t come out on top of What Car?‘s overall comparison. True to BMW form, it was praised as the most dynamic and engaging car to drive in the group — but that sportier character came with trade-offs: a firmer ride and noticeably more road and wind noise than its rivals.

The interior also drew criticism. Testers felt BMW’s emphasis on sustainable materials and a lower carbon footprint came at some cost to perceived material quality inside the cabin.

[Via BimmerToday]