Article Summary BMW hasn't revealed what cars Ronnie Fieg is unveiling Saturday, but the timing next to the Neue Klasse debuts is hard to ignore.

This is at least the fourth Kith x BMW chapter, following the 2020 M4, 2022 i4 M50, and 2024 XM by Kith and M1 E26.

Each chapter has paired custom cars with a signature color and a themed apparel collection, and 2026 gear gets an early preview Saturday night.

BMW and Kith are unveiling the next chapter of their collaboration Saturday night at Monterey Car Week, with bespoke cars designed by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg and an early look at the 2026 Kith for BMW apparel collection.

BMW is keeping the cars under wraps until the Saturday night panel, which pairs Ronnie Fieg with BMW design leadership at Monterey Car Week. The only confirmed details are that Fieg designed the vehicles himself, that they’re meant to celebrate BMW’s past and present, and that the reveal comes with a preview of the 2026 Kith for BMW clothing and accessories line ahead of its public release.

What Could Be The New Car Project?

The details of the new collaboration are still under wraps, but what we do know that BMW is in transition phase towards Neue Klasse cars. We also know that two Neue Klasse-based concepts will debut in Monterey: the M Concept and the first-ever ALPINA under the BMW leadership. None of that confirms Fieg is working with Neue Klasse hardware or a Neue Klasse design language for whatever he’s unveiling Saturday. So we’re certainly in for a surprise and we’re excited about it.

Three Chapters In, And a Fourth On Deck

Fieg’s relationship with BMW goes back further than the branded collaborations, he’s owned dozens of BMWs over the years, including an E30 M3, but the formal Kith x BMW partnership started in 2020 with a Kith-branded BMW M4 Competition Coupe finished in Cinnabar Red. That was Chapter I, and it set the format every chapter since has followed: a customized M car, a color that becomes the chapter’s visual signature, and a parallel apparel line.

Chapter II arrived in 2022 with the BMW i4 M50 xDrive, done up in Vitality Green, extending the Cinnabar Red format from a combustion M car onto an electric one.

Chapter III showed up at Art Basel Miami in December 2024 and was the most ambitious version yet. Fieg built two cars around Techno Violet, a deep purple pulled from the E36 M3 era of the 1990s: a restored and reworked 1981 BMW M1 E26 rebuilt with BMW Classic using original-stock components, and the BMW XM Kith Concept, a one-off design study previewing a limited run of 47 production BMW XM by Kith units that went on sale afterward at $199,000 each.

The pairing wasn’t random, BMW frames the XM as the first standalone M model since the original M1, so putting the two together in the same color was Kith drawing a straight line between BMW M’s first car and its newest one. The apparel collection that followed pulled all three chapter colors, Cinnabar Red, Vitality Green, and Techno Violet, into one collection.

Whatever shows up Saturday night is at minimum Chapter IV, and if the pattern holds, expect a new signature color, at least one car built around an existing BMW icon, and a companion piece that’s either genuinely new or is Fieg’s read on where the brand is headed next.