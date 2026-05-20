Article Summary BMW M Drift Academy costs $999 for four hours of hands-on drift instruction in an M3 or M4 at BMW Performance Center West.

The program starts with classroom theory, then moves to clockwise/counter-clockwise skid pad drills and figure-eight transitions.

Complete beginners and experienced drivers both leave with skills they did not have at the start — the instruction model actually works.

We went to BMW Performance Center West as the second group through the new BMW M Drift Academy. I will admit I did not know exactly what to expect from a four-hour drifting program aimed at regular people. What I did not expect was to watch a guy who had never been on a track in his life transition a drift through a figure eight by the end of the morning. That happened.

Drifting Is A skill, Not An Instinct

The program costs $999, runs four hours, and uses M3 and M4 cars on a polished concrete skid pad at BMW Performance Center West in Thermal, California. It is new — we were the second class through it, but the structure is already solid and the instruction is genuinely good.

It starts in a classroom, which is the right call. Before anyone gets near a wet skid pad, you sit down and learn what oversteer and understeer actually are, how throttle controls weight transfer, and what your hands need to do when the rear steps out faster than you planned. It sounds like the boring part. It is not. Trying to catch a drift without that vocabulary in your head is like trying to fix something without knowing what the parts are called.

The Skid Pad Does Not Care…

…how good a driver you think you are. The first exercises are clockwise and counter-clockwise drifts. Two cars on the pad at a time, instructors with you throughout, enough repetitions that you actually start to feel what the throttle is doing rather than just hoping. The polished concrete is honest — it tells you immediately when you are wrong, and it is forgiving enough that being wrong is not expensive.

Here is the thing about drifting that track experience does not prepare you for: it is a separate skill. Knowing how to drive fast in a straight line, or even through corners, gives you almost no credit on a skid pad. The inputs are different. The timing is different. The whole way you are reading the car is different. Everyone in our group — novices and people who have spent real time on track — was essentially starting from the same place.

The figure-eight exercise is where the day earns its money. You are now changing drift direction by briefly braking, lifting off, and letting the rear swing around to set up the opposite way. It is the transition that actual drifting requires, the part that looks effortless when someone who knows what they are doing does it. Getting there from zero in a morning felt unlikely going in. It happened anyway.

Nobody Made Anyone Feel Bad

This is worth saying plainly. A lot of performance driving events carry a quiet hierarchy — track experience as social currency, beginners tolerated rather than welcomed. The BMW M Drift Academy instructors did not operate that way. They took obvious pride in people being there to learn something, and that changed the atmosphere of the whole day. You will look awkward for the first hour. Everyone does. It did not matter.

Is $999 Worth It?

For four hours in an M3 with dedicated instruction on a purpose-built skid pad, yes. Private coaching costs more. A track day does not come with this level of personal attention, and a track day will not teach you this specific skill. The program is new and will get better as it settles in, but right now it works. You can learn more about it here.

Go with friends. Watching each other figure it out is half the experience.