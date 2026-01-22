BMW and Nuna partnered on yet another premium stroller. On paper, it sounds like typical luxury brand cross-pollination. But after spending weeks testing the SWIV BMW Collection in Chicago—loading it into our i4 and iX, navigating rough pavement, dealing with winter—we can honestly say this collaboration is kinda cool. The $1,000 Umber colorway isn’t just slapped-on branding. There is a lot of engineering applied to make this stroller stand out.

The 360° Wheels Actually Matter

In our opinion, the greatest feature is the button-activated 360° rotation on all four wheels. It sounds gimmicky until you’re in a crowded restaurant trying to turn a traditional stroller around without hitting three different tables. Then it just feels smart. Draw a parallel to the BMW rear steering in large luxurious cars and you’ll get the idea. We used this feature constantly. Tight elevator? Pivot. Narrow shopping center aisle? Pivot. Tight parking lot? Pivot. It becomes so natural you forget about it until you go back to a regular stroller and remember why this is better. The ability to move the stroller side-to-side without the traditional three-point turn changes how you navigate urban spaces.

Carbon Fiber Frame and Weight

The frame is carbon fiber reinforced aluminum. It looks like something off an M Sport package—because that’s the DNA. The weave pattern is distinctive without being obnoxious about it. You notice it. BMW owners notice it. Non-car people just see a nice stroller. More importantly, it’s actually light. The SWIV weighs 21.8 lbs (19.2 lbs without insert, arm bar, and canopy. The stroller supports children up to 50 pounds, which means it’ll handle kids from newborn to around age 5 or so.

The one-handed fold works. Fitting it into the i4’s trunk isn’t a struggle. That matters when you’re doing this multiple times a day. The carbon fiber provides exceptional strength-to-weight ratio without sacrificing durability. The aluminum keeps it practical and corrosion-resistant. We loaded this stroller into our i4 dozens of times during testing. The lightweight design made a real difference—no wrestling, no compromises. In the iX, we had more space to work with, but appreciated the ease of handling anyway.

Safety Features Built In

BMW has always emphasized safety as foundational, not optional. The SWIV reflects that. The self-guiding MagneTech secure snap buckles automatically lock into place, so you don’t have to wonder if the harness is actually secured properly. Even though a second check is always advisable. The no-rethread harness system works with a 3 to 5-point configuration and adjusts without requiring you to remove and rethread straps.

The quick-engaging 1-touch rear-wheel braking system is a small detail that makes a difference. You engage it, the wheels lock without that awful dragging motion that leaves scuff marks everywhere.

Travels Well Over Rough Pavement

This is where the SWIV proved itself. Chicago’s sidewalks are brutal—heaved concrete, rough patches everywhere. Cheaper strollers feel bouncy and sketchy on surfaces like this. The SWIV handles rough pavement with real smoothness.

The spring suspension technology built into the seat absorbs energy from uneven terrain. Combined with all-wheel suspension and puncture-proof tires, it handles Chicago’s aging roads without feeling compromised. It also comes with all-season seat converts from insulated Merino wool (for cold) to breathable mesh (for warmer days).

The Recline and Comfort Features

The recline system offers three on-the-go positions including a near-flat option, managed through one-handed operation. The near-flat position is actually flat enough for newborns, which matters if you’re considering this for multiple ages. The height-adjustable 3-position pivoting handle is also extremely useful. It doesn’t telescope outward—it pivots, which creates a more comfortable hold. You can adjust it to your height without contorting yourself.

We appreciated the adjustable calf support too. As kids grow, their legs get longer. Rather than replacing the entire stroller, you adjust this.

The UPF 50+ water-repellent canopy is extendable with a flip-out eyeshade and peek-a-boo window. The peek-a-boo window is useful—you can check on your kid without dropping the canopy entirely. The eyeshade is a nice addition for bright days.

Travel System Integration

The SWIV pairs with all Nuna PIPA series infant car seats and the SWIV & TRIV series bassinets. The included ring adapter with handle integrates into the stroller for a more compact, one-handed fold that stands on its own. This means you can move a sleeping infant from car to stroller without waking them—something every parent appreciates.

The oversized storage basket holds 22 pounds of stuff. There’s also a a zippered pocket on the back of the seat for valuables, plus a secret pocket in the storage basket itself. It also comes with plenty of accessories, like a cup holder, rain cover and a carry bag.

BMW Design Details Without Being Obnoxious

The Umber colorway features the BMW Crystal pattern specially stitched into the seat fabric with chocolate leatherette accents. A metal BMW badge adorns the peek-a-boo window flap. The BMW logo is embroidered on the calf support. The rubber tires feature the BMW logo at the center of the spokes with BMW Trinity pattern treads. The carry bag has the Nuna x BMW co-branding.

The best part? None of this feels excessive. It’s not a rolling advertisement for BMW. The stroller’s aesthetic strength comes from proportions, materials, and thoughtful design. The BMW identity accents that rather than dominating it.

We own multiple BMWs. For us, this stroller integrates naturally into that ecosystem. And honestly, it’s effective brand work—our kids see the carbon fiber, recognize the BMW logos, so they’re step closer to becoming bimmer fans.

If you’re a BMW owner in an urban environment with young kids, this deserves a serious look in a world where stroller brands are everywhere.

Key Specs:

Price: $1,000 (Umber colorway)

Weight capacity: 50 lbs

360° rotating wheels on all four wheels with button activation

Carbon fiber reinforced aluminum frame

All-season convertible seat (Merino wool and TENCEL™ lyocell insert)

One-handed fold with integrated ring adapter (stands on its own)

Three recline positions including near-flat

Spring suspension with all-wheel suspension and puncture-proof tires

UPF 50+ extendable water-repellent canopy

22 lb storage basket capacity

Self-guiding MagneTech secure snap™ buckles

3 to 5-point no-rethread harness

Height-adjustable 3-position pivoting handle

Compatible with all Nuna PIPA™ series infant car seats and SWIV™ & TRIV™ bassinets

Available through Nuna.com and premium retailers

Disclaimer: The stroller was sent to us for review purposes, but the words are based on our own experience with the product.