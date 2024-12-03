Joining Ronnie Fieg’s heavily personalized XM concept is a production version you can actually buy. It’ll go down in history as the only BMW to ever come from the factory in Frozen Techno Violet. However, this monster of an SUV is not unique since 47 units will be made. While that may seem like a random number, it’s actually not. It’s been (almost) 47 years since BMW built the first M1. The Kith founder recently showed off his custom “E26” supercar, which BMW fully refreshed after a year-long process. The mid-engined coupe is also painted in Techno Violet, but it’s the regular type (codenamed 299) without the matte finish. The M3 E36 had it first, back in the early 1990s.

You’re not stuck with this eye-catching paint job since the limited-run special edition is also offered in a sinister-looking Frozen Black (“U91”). As a refresher, the M4 Competition x Kith was also available with a matte black exterior. Regardless of the one you go for, all XMs come with an Individual Black Merino leather interior. The model inscriptions on the front, rear, and sides, along with the Kith logo outline, are finished in Techno Violet metallic, complemented by the signature BMW M stripes on the rear of the edition vehicles.

As you would expect, the fashion house’s monogram is plastered everywhere, inside and out. It’s even on the velour floor mats and the illuminated logo adorning the headrests. Sadly, the production model misses out on the concept’s carbon bucket front seats. Instead, it has the familiar BMW M multifunctional seats. Elsewhere, the side sills have a “1/47” motif to denote you’re part of an exclusive club.

The 2025 BMW XM by Kith is based on the more powerful Label version, which has 738 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). As a refresher, we’ve heard through the grapevine that the regular XM will be discontinued by next summer. In select markets, primarily Europe, the base XM 50e with an inline-six engine will continue.

As for pricing, you’d better sit down. While a standard XM Label starts at $185,000 before destination and handling fees, the XM x Kith costs $199,000. Is it worth the $14,000 premium? You are getting a truly unique color, and the Kith brand name is strong. Should you be interested, the order books open December 6 at 11 AM EST through BMW. Deliveries will commence in the second half of 2025. It’s unclear how many units are destined for the U.S. market.