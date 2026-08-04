Article Summary The BMW Group’s Manaus Plant opened in 2016 and currently builds 13 models.

The milestone motorcycle is a BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in Triple Black trim.

Manaus is the only plant in BMW Group’s global network outside Germany dedicated exclusively to motorcycle production.

Although most people associate BMW with cars, the company actually has a longer history of making motorcycles. The R 23 came out in 1923. That’s six years before the 3/15 PS DA 2 became the first car to carry the fabled BMW emblem. More than a century after it assembled its first motorcycle, the company is now celebrating a regional production milestone.

BMW Motorrad Brazil just built its 150,000th motorcycle at the Manaus Plant. It just so happens to be the site’s 10th anniversary, with the first bikes rolling off the assembly line in the country’s seventh-largest city in 2016. This R 1300 GS Adventure Triple Black is one of 13 models built at the site, the only plant where the company exclusively builds motorcycles outside Germany.

BMW Motorrad Production Around The World

As a refresher, the BMW Group also makes motorcycles in Thailand at the Rayong plant, where more than 20 BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad products are assembled for the local and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets. At home in Germany, the company makes motorcycles, scooters, and components at its Berlin plant.

BMW prides itself on being the largest motorcycle and scooter producer in the premium segment. It has about 1,300 dealers in approximately 100 countries worldwide. However, 2025 wasn’t a particularly great year for the two-wheeled division, as production fell by 7.4% to 199,736 units while sales decreased by 3.7% to 202,563 units. If the first half of the year is any indication, 2026 isn’t shaping up to be any better. Shipments decreased by 2.9% to 102,847 motorcycles and scooters.

That doesn’t take anything away from the impressive milestone reached in Brazil in a relatively short timeframe. Assembling 150,000 motorcycles in just 10 years is no easy feat. It wouldn’t have happened if BMW hadn’t continued to pour money into the plant. This decade, the facility has not only been growing but has also been retooled with the latest equipment to ensure it delivers German-like quality.