Ahead of its October debut, MINI is teasing a rugged Countryman with off-road upgrades that transform the compact crossover into an overlanding rig.

Article Summary MINI has developed an off-road-ready Countryman special edition with all-terrain tires and other modes.

Prototypes are undergoing final testing at the Rocky Mountains ahead of an October world premiere.

The camouflaged test vehicle appears to be based on the Countryman S All4 and the production version is likely to cost well over $40,000.

People don’t associate MINIs with the off-road scene because the brand builds cars better suited to the urban jungle than to venturing off the beaten path. However, we mustn’t forget the BMW-owned brand has won the Dakar Rally six times. Its successful collaboration with X-Raid has produced many impressive go-anywhere builds. Although nothing as radical has ever been offered for sale, the company has recently been dropping hints about entering this niche.

It has already taken a tentative step with South Africa’s Countryman Rugged Edition, featuring General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires and a few other modifications. In the United States, the new Adventure Package bundles a roof rack base with all-weather floor mats, paint protection film, luggage mat, and a loading sill protection mat. A pricier Adventure Plus Package adds JCW Y-Spoke wheels in Frozen Midnight Grey and pairs them with the all-terrain tires we mentioned earlier.

Now, MINI is preparing to take the compact crossover to the next level with an adventure-focused special edition. Ahead of its October release, the tougher Countryman is tackling the Rocky Mountains in the United States. The company remains tight-lipped about the upgrades, but we can already spot the meaty tires and the increased suspension travel. All-wheel drive seems like a safe bet, given the special edition’s overlanding theme. The roof carries a cargo box (or is it a tent?), while the rear bumper houses a trailer hitch receiver and an electrical trailer connector.

MINI’s New Rugged Countryman Has A Gas Engine

Elsewhere, the exterior details suggest it doesn’t have the John Cooper Works Style package, nor is it the full-fat John Cooper Works model. Although MINI doesn’t specify whether it has a combustion engine or is fully electric, the camouflaged prototype clearly has a gasoline engine under the hood, as the radiator is visible through the lower air intake in the front bumper.

MINI has already made it clear it’s interested in venturing into the off-road niche. Earlier this year, design boss Holger Hampf told British magazine Autocar the company has taken notice of this growing segment:

“We’ve witnessed the trend of the outdoor lifestyle and driving out of the city to spend some days in nature.”

Speaking with U.S. magazine Motor1 a few months ago, Hampf even pledged to have an adventure-focused production model:

“One thing that I can point out is the trend of outdoor activity and independence—freedom that the car has always given us. You will certainly see some of that in the next couple of years.”

As for how much it’ll cost, prepare to pay well over $40,000. The standard Countryman S All4 already starts at $40,250, including destination and handling fees. However, the trailer hitch mentioned earlier is only available with the Favoured Style package, which adds another $1,000 to the final price. With suspension modifications, all-terrain tires, and potentially other upgrades, it could end up costing around $45,000.