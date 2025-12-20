In a move that brings gaming fantasy into the real world, BMW has unveiled a physical version of its latest virtual racing machine at BMW Welt. The BMW M4 GT3 EVO, which recently debuted in both Fortnite and Rocket League wearing an anime-inspired livery, is now on display through January 11th for fans who want to see the digital icon up close.

The collaboration marks a significant crossover between automotive design, esports, and anime culture. Fortnite, Epic Games’ battle royale phenomenon with over 650 million registered players worldwide, and Rocket League, the physics-based soccer game where cars replace players, have both welcomed BMW’s competition-spec racer to their digital garages. But this isn’t just another branded vehicle drop – the M4 GT3 EVO arrives dressed in a striking design inspired by “BLEACH,” the long-running anime series that’s experiencing a resurgence thanks to its ongoing “Thousand-Year Blood War” adaptation.

From Digital to Physical: The Anime-Inspired Livery Explained

The livery recreates the iconic look of Ichigo Kurosaki, the show’s orange-haired protagonist, translating his distinctive black-and-white Shinigami uniform onto the racing car’s bodywork. It’s a bold aesthetic choice that immediately stands out whether you’re drifting through Fortnite’s island or scoring aerial goals in Rocket League.

“With this very special BMW M4 GT3 EVO, we are bringing the fascination of motorsport, digital pop culture, and design together in a unique way,” said Sandra Wittemer, Head of BMW Welt. “The livery inspired by ‘BLEACH’ shows just how creatively and diversely BMW M can be interpreted. It’s fascinating to see that this car is not just making an impression in virtual worlds such as Fortnite and Rocket League but will now also be a very real experience for BMW Welt visitors.”

BMW has been strategically building its presence in gaming since 2023, when it introduced “Hypnopolis” – the world’s first in-game car configurator in Fortnite. The creative island allowed players to design the BMW iX2 with custom colors and features before the crossover SUV even hit showrooms. Before that, the M240i, 1 Series, and E30-generation M3 all made their Rocket League debuts, giving players access to BMW’s performance lineup in virtual form.

The latest partnership goes beyond just the car itself. A limited-edition PUMA sneaker from the BMW M Motorsport collection, designed to match the anime-themed M4 GT3 EVO, is also available for purchase in Fortnite’s in-game shop, allowing players to coordinate their avatar’s footwear with their virtual ride.

For those planning a visit, BMW Welt will be closed December 24-26 and December 31-January 1 for the holidays. The display offers what the automaker is calling “unforgettable photo opportunities” – a chance for gaming and anime fans to pose alongside a car that exists at the intersection of three distinct subcultures.