One of the last M1s built by BMW has received a complete makeover 43 years after leaving the assembly line. The German luxury brand had the opportunity to work once again on its one and only supercar. Manufactured in 1981 – the final year of production for the E26 – this supercar belongs to Ronnie Fieg. The Kith founder gave us a taste of his new prized possession earlier this week. Now, the special coupe is fully revealed.

BMW doesn’t specify the M1’s original color, but the rare car has been resprayed in Techno Violet. Codenamed “299,” the paint wasn’t available when the M1 was in production. It arrived in the early 1990s, debuting on the M3 E36, more than a decade after the mid-engine Bavarian beast was retired from the lineup. The retro-flavored paint is currently available for many products, including a two-tone 7 Series after adding a second color.

BMW did more than just repaint the car and call it a day. The M1 has been fully rebuilt, using original components. Side note – BMW Group Classic has reproduction parts for many vehicles, as old as the 02 Series. The list includes the E26 as well. You can still order a part that’s not currently in stock. As you can imagine, the lead time will be much longer. Some original parts that were never sold are still available.

Returning to the M1 at hand, one of just 453 cars made, Ronnie Fieg asked BMW to redo the interior with Individual Grey Merino leather. Predictably, the two-seater cabin is chock-full of Kith branding. The company’s logo appears debossed on the middle panel, seats, headrests, gear shift, floor mats, and door panels.

The unique M1 will be publicly displayed at the Kith for BMW 2024 Showcase in Miami on December 6 on the seventh floor of the 1111 Lincoln Rd parking garage. Ronnie Fieg is bringing some of his other customized BMWs. The American footwear and clothing designer owns an M3 E30 Cinnabar Red and a 1602 Vitality Green, both of which have been pampered by BMW.

Those two cars inspired a limited-run series of models, the M4 Competition x Kith Limited Edition and i4 M50 by Kith, respectively. The odds are that there will be a third special edition soon, presumably with the already announced matte Frozen Techno Violet Individual paint created by BMW and Ronnie Fieg. [Photos by KITH]