At long last, Audi finally has a full-size SUV to battle the BMW X7 and the Mercedes GLS. The first-ever Q9 gets a high-performance SQ9 version from day one.

Article Summary The new Audi Q9 is longer and wider than the BMW X7, along with a slightly more generous wheelbase.

Europe gets a V6 diesel engine while the United States receives V6 and V8 gas engines.

The flagship SQ9 has 591 horsepower and a sticker price of $119,395.

This year, Audi is throwing a one-two punch at BMW. It’s only been a few weeks since the new Q7 broke cover, and now we’re already meeting its bigger brother. For the first time in its history, there’s a proper three-row, full-size luxury SUV. The Q9 isn’t coming alone. It’s joined from day one by the hotter SQ9 to take on the X7 M60i.

The exterior styling doesn’t rock the boat, as Audi’s flagship SUV looks like an upsized 2027 Q7. It gets familiar split headlights flanking an oversized grille, with a honeycomb pattern on the SQ9. The regular Q9 has vertical slats instead, and because, apparently, all luxury cars in 2026 must have an illuminated grille, it optionally lights up. The stacked main headlights hide behind a tinted panel, a setup we’ll likely see on the second-generation X7.

The rear also looks awfully familiar, so much so that some will struggle to tell the Q9 apart from the Q7. There’s the “mandatory” full-width light bar stretching across the tailgate, while an illuminated Audi logo serves as the focal point. The Ingolstadt-based automaker has pledged to move away from fake exhaust tips, and it’s nice to see the company living up to that promise. Aside from a quad-pipe setup, the SQ9 also gets prominent tailgate badging.

The 2027 Audi Q9 Is The Company’s Largest SUV Ever

The profile really emphasizes just how big the new Audi Q9 is. At 5.31 meters long, it’s nearly 13 cm longer than the outgoing BMW X7. It’s also 21 cm wider, measuring 2.21 meters from one bulging hip to the other. It has a more aggressive stance since, besides the extra length and width, it’s also 25 cm lower, at 1.81 meters tall.

Predictably, the wheelbase is more generous, stretching to 3.14 meters, or 35 mm longer than the X7’s. There’s a good chance BMW will close these size gaps with the “G67” arriving in 2027. After all, its SUVs tend to grow with each passing generation. Munich certainly wants to keep the next X7 at a safe distance from the recently launched X5 “G65.”

Wheels start at 20 inches and reach 23 inches, giving the Q9 an even more commanding presence. The long rear doors and massive greenhouse make it clear the SUV sits at the top of the company’s Q lineup. Long overhangs suggest there’s room for large-displacement engines under the hood and a cavernous rear compartment.

2027 Audi Q9: Screens Aplenty

Audi revealed the Q9’s interior a few months ago, but we’ll remind you that the range-topping SUV comes with a choice of six or seven seats. It gets the company’s largest panoramic sunroof, with a glass area of more than 1.5 square meters. Not only does it open or tilt, but it’s illuminated and even features switchable transparency.

The dashboard is typical screen galore. A 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an identically sized passenger display flank the 14.5-inch infotainment screen. Despite going screen-crazy, Audi is keeping some physical buttons here and there, so it’s not all bad. We also appreciate that glossy black surfaces have been kept to a minimum, replaced by elegant wood trim or carbon fiber.

The fancier six-seat version has power-adjustable, heated seats across all three rows, while the driver and front passenger get ventilated and massaging seats. Automatic doors with a soft-close function are also included, a feature we’ll almost certainly see on the next-generation X7 since they’re already optional on the new X5.

2027 Audi Q9 Engines: Diesel V6 For Europe, Gas V6 And V8 For America

At launch, Audi will sell the Q9 in Europe exclusively with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6. Depending on the region, the mild-hybrid engine is available in two states of tune: 241 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), or 295 hp and 630 Nm (464 lb-ft). The United States gets a gasoline-powered, twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 with 429 hp and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) in the regular version, while the SQ9 features a larger twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 591 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).

Europeans shouldn’t despair, as there’s a good chance the Q9 will receive additional powertrains beyond the diesel. The smaller Q7 is also a TDI-only affair on the continent, but Audi plans to roll out a gasoline V6 and a plug-in hybrid. Logic suggests the Q9 will follow suit by gaining additional engines beyond the oil-burner. Regardless of what sits under the hood, all versions come standard with Quattro all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission.

Audi will open the order books in Germany for the Q9 this week, with pricing starting at €108,400 for the more powerful of the two diesel models. Deliveries to customers are scheduled to begin in the final quarter of the year. Pricing for the U.S.-spec Q9 starts at $89,095 for the V6 model and rises to $119,395 for the SQ9, with both arriving at dealerships before the end of the year.

2027 Audi Q9

2027 Audi SQ9