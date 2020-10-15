Back in February, BMW unveiled its collaboration project with artist Futura 2000. It was a BMW M2 Competition with an entirely custom hand-painted finish by the artist himself. During that event, BMW M CEO Markus Flasch told us that more collaborations with artists were in the M Division’s future. This is one such collaboration, as BMW M has teamed up with Kith owner Ronnie Fieg to develop a Kith-branded BMW M4 and it was just recently unveiled in Queens, New York.

Fieg owns an E30 BMW M3 that’s received a full restoration from BMW Classic and been given a bit of a Kith treatment. So it has Kith logos embossed in the leather, on the door panels and even Kith-inspired BMW Roundels on both the hood and the trunk. There’s also a unique BMW M-inspired “Kith” logo on the back. Now, the new collaboration between Kith and BMW has been unveiled, showing off a new M4 that’s been given the same treatment.

This Kith BMW M4 has been painted in the exact same Cinnabar Red as his E30 M3, which was a stock BMW color back in the E30’s day but no longer offered by BMW. It also gets “Kith” embossed in the headrests and the center armrest, just like on the E30 M3. The headrests also feature illuminated “Kith” logos, replacing the typical “///M” logos. At the back, the same BMW M-inspired Kith emblem adorns the trunk lid, furthering its relationship with Fieg’s E30.

In this video, we get to see a bit of that E30 M3, along with several other stunning classic M cars, meet up to see the BMW M4 under wraps. Fieg then pulls the wrap off of the BMW M4, revealing the project collaboration between both brands.

Aside from the Kith designs, it’s a standard BMW M4 Competition, so it still uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 (S58) with 510 horsepower, an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. It isn’t for sale, though, as it’s a one-off designed for Fieg. However, there’s more to come from both BMW and Kith, so stay tuned.