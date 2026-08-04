Article Summary The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse and Vision BMW ALPINA both make their North American debut during the August 13-16 event.

Four generations of BMW M3 race cars run at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion as part of a 40th-anniversary celebration.

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg unveils bespoke BMWs and previews the 2026 Kith for BMW collection at a Saturday night event.

BMW is bringing two new concepts and four decades of M3 history to Monterey Car Week 2026, running August 13 through 16 across the Monterey Peninsula. This year’s event also marks BMW’s return to the now iconic Quail event where ALPINA will display their first concept under the BMW brand. Here’s a full rundown of the activities happening next week.

Thursday, August 13: Legends of the Autobahn and the M Concept Neue Klasse

BMW’s week opens at Legends of the Autobahn at Pacific Grove Golf Links, free and open to the public from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The centerpiece is a 40-years-of-M3 exhibition spanning six cars: the original E30 M3, an E36 M3 Lightweight, an E46 M3, the E92 M3 Lime Rock Park proof-of-concept prototype, an F82 M4 GTS, and the new G80 M3 CS Handschalter.

That evening, the fully electric BMW M Concept Neue Klasse arrives at House of M in downtown Monterey for its North American debut, a few months after premiering at Le Mans. The concept previews BMW M’s next design language and applies the Neue Klasse platform’s Heart of Joy control unit to a quad-motor setup, and some interesting motorsport-inspired design cues. After Thursday, it heads to the BMW paddock at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion on Friday and Saturday, then closes out the week on the concept lawn at Pebble Beach.

Friday, August 14: Vision BMW ALPINA at The Quail

The Vision BMW ALPINA gets its North American debut Friday morning at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering, running 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM with a press conference at the ALPINA stand at 11:25 AM. It first showed publicly at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este earlier this year.

Saturday, August 15: M3 Racing History and Kith for BMW

Saturday is the heaviest day on the calendar. At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, four generations of M3 race cars run as part of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion: the 1992 E30 M3 DTM car with Mike Skeen behind the wheel, the 1997 E36 M3 GT2 that won at Daytona and Sebring, the 2004 E46 M3 GTR that took the Grand-Am title with Bill Auberlen, and the 2011 E92 M3 GT driven by BMW M CEO Frank van Meel himself. That’s a company executive getting laps in a factory GT car in front of the Laguna Seca crowd, which isn’t nothing.

That night, BMW hosts an invitation-only panel with Ronnie Fieg, the Kith founder and a longtime BMW collector, alongside BMW design leadership. Fieg is unveiling a set of bespoke cars he designed himself, and guests get an early look at the 2026 Kith for BMW clothing and accessories line before it’s public. BMW hasn’t said what the bespoke cars are built on.

Sunday, August 16: Pebble Beach

The week wraps at the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance at The Lodge at Pebble Beach, 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Both the M Concept Neue Klasse and the Vision BMW ALPINA sit on the concept lawn, giving concours attendees a last chance to see them before they presumably go back into hiding until BMW decides how much of either one survives into production.