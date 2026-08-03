What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but these BMW prototypes were there for work rather than play.

Article Summary The EV rollout is in full swing, but a new spy photo shows BMW is far from done with combustion-engine models.

This 3 Series Sedan (G50) prototype could be an M Performance model, possibly the new M350.

The X7 behind it still wears provisional taillights, with the final design likely to mirror the facelifted 7 Series.

BMW has plans to roll out approximately 40 new or updated models by the end of 2027. Granted, we’ve already seen some of them, starting with last year’s iX3 and continuing with this year’s i3 and the X5/iX5. They’re all part of the Neue Klasse family, which will gain these two members within the same timeframe.

We’re going to see the next 3 Series much sooner than the X7. In fact, the wraps are coming off the sedan in the next few months. For the three-row SUV, you’ll have to wait roughly a year from now. In the meantime, BMW has been spotted testing the two together in Las Vegas. With the “G50” coming soon, it looks just about ready to drop the camo and reveal its production design. The “G67” is still a work in progress, as it continues to have provisional headlights.

The sports sedan is most likely an M Performance version or, at the very least, a regular 3 Series with an M Sport Package. When the camo finally comes off, the design should look strikingly similar to that of the electric i3. However, we need to make an important distinction. The two sedans are underpinned by different platforms despite looking nearly identical inside and out. The 3 Series sticks to its CLAR bones like the X3, whereas the i3 gets the iX3’s dedicated electric platform.

The BMW X7 Will Be Joined By A Purely Electric iX7

As for the luxobarge, BMW is making a fully electric iX7. However, this one appears to feature a combustion engine, judging by the air intakes. Regardless, both will use the same architecture. That might seem like a compromise, but it’s a recipe that hasn’t deterred buyers so far. As with the current-generation X7, our sources say a plug-in hybrid or a full M version will not be offered.

Although the prototypes were caught from afar, it’s easy to notice the back of a large central display in both cabins. It measures 17.9 inches on all the Neue Klasse models we’ve seen so far, and we don’t expect that to change. Of course, the dashboards won’t be identical, especially since the X7 is getting a passenger screen to echo the 7 Series. It’s standard on the sedan, and you can’t ask BMW to remove it.

In the back, the new X7 should get the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen from the flagship. There’s already an SUV with the rear-entertainment system: the new long-wheelbase X5. Speaking of seats, BMW’s biggest X model will keep all three rows, but the ALPINA version (G69) could end up as a two-row affair so rear passengers can stretch out with copious legroom. The fancier of the two X7s is even farther away, as we’re unlikely to see it before 2028.

BMW’s Product Offensive

Between now and the end of next year, we’re going to see plenty more new models beyond the 3 Series and X7. Fresh arrivals will include the iX4 later this year and the 5 Series/M5 facelift in 2027, when BMW will also unveil the first-ever i3 Touring. The combustion-engine X1 crossover is getting a facelift next year, whereas the electric iX1 is skipping the LCI and heading straight to the next-generation model. The future iX1 is supposedly getting all the Neue Klasse goodies, including Gen6 batteries and motors, along with rear-wheel drive.

There’s plenty to look forward to, as Munich’s agenda looks busier than ever. Oh, we almost forgot to mention the most interesting car from the 40-plus-model push: the electric M3.

Photo: kindelauto / Instagram