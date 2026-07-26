Article Summary Of all the EVs available in Brazil, the new BMW iX3 travels the farthest on a single charge.

The second-generation electric crossover goes on sale in the coming weeks.

BMW will offer the standard-wheelbase iX3 in 50 xDrive guise.

Depending on where you live, BMW advertises the new iX3 with widely different driving ranges. In Europe and other regions that use the WLTP standard, the electric crossover is rated for up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) on a single charge. In the United States, the very same Neue Klasse SUV has an estimated EPA range of 434 miles (698 kilometers). The long-wheelbase model for China recently received a CLTC rating of 571 miles (919 kilometers).

These major discrepancies stem from the different ways EVs are tested around the world. It’s easy to see why, as each region uses its own methodology. Brazil arguably has the most demanding procedures for determining how far an electric vehicle can travel before it runs out of charge. While the new iX3’s rating of 354 miles (570 kilometers) might seem disappointing compared to the other figures, it’s actually the longest range of any EV sold in the country.

The 2026 BMW iX3 50 xDrive was recently certified by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Instituto Nacional de Metrologia, Qualidade e Tecnologia, or Inmetro) under the Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (Programa Brasileiro de Etiquetagem Veicular, or PBEV). Why only 570 kilometers? Because the test better reflects Brazil’s more demanding driving conditions, with stricter criteria than the EPA, WLTP, and especially CLTC cycles.

The certification procedure takes into account factors such as frequent stop-and-go traffic in the congested urban areas commonly found across South America’s largest country. Inmetro’s testing is more representative of Brazil’s real-world driving conditions because it more accurately simulates what EV owners experience on a daily basis.

BMW Sells Other EVs In Brazil

The iX3 is far from the first BMW EV sold in Brazil. The smaller iX1 and iX2 are available, both with significantly shorter certified ranges than in other markets. The iX1 does 201 miles (324 kilometers), while the iX2 travels 203 miles (327 kilometers) on a single charge. The first-ever iX5 is also coming, but having only recently been unveiled, it has yet to be certified.

SUVs aren’t the only electric vehicles BMW sells in Brazil. The i4 travels 248 miles (399 kilometers) on a full charge, while the i7 covers 290 miles (467 kilometers). It’s worth noting that the latter rating applies to the pre-facelift model. Since the LCI brings a major battery upgrade, expect the electric 7 Series to travel even farther in Brazil.

Meanwhile, BMW will have the new iX3 on sale in Brazil in the coming weeks. BMW was the first automaker to sell an EV in Brazil when it launched the i3 hatchback in 2014. Since then, the certified maximum range has steadily increased, peaking at 309 miles (498 kilometers) with the polarizing iX. It’s now the iX3’s turn to claim the title as the country’s longest-range EV. Ahead of the iX3’s impending arrival, BMW Brazil recently pulled the plug on the iX and i5.