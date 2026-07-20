Article Summary BMW has sold a compact minivan, the 2 Series Active Tourer, in Europe since 2014, but never in the U.S.

The current U06 generation has passed BMW's usual facelift window without a refresh, an early warning sign.

No third generation is confirmed, and the X1 looks positioned to absorb whatever demand is left.

Ask a BMW owner if the brand builds a minivan and most will say no. That’s fair, since BMW has never marketed the thing as a minivan and never sold it in North America. But the 2 Series Active Tourer is exactly that: a tall, front-wheel-drive, five-door box built to swallow strollers and grocery runs. It’s been in production since 2014, it’s still for sale in Europe right now, and its future is in question without a doubt.

Two Generations, No Minivan Branding

The first generation, the F45 Active Tourer, launched in November 2014 as BMW’s answer to the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, which had already been carving out the premium compact MPV segment since 2005. BMW paired it with a three-row sibling, the F46 Gran Tourer, in 2015. Together they sold more than 420,000 units before the generation ended, built primarily at BMW Group Plant Leipzig with help from Regensburg.

The F45 was also a design departure for BMW. It rode on the front-wheel-drive UKL2 platform shared with the MINI Countryman, marking BMW’s first front-drive production model. As you’d expect, the decision was not popular with enthusiasts at the time, but the car wasn’t built for them. It was built for European families who needed interior space and a badge on the hood, and it sold well enough that BMW greenlit a second generation.

The current car, the U06 Active Tourer, went into production in late 2021 and reached German showrooms in February 2022. It moved onto BMW’s updated FAAR front-wheel-drive platform, the same architecture underneath the U11 X1 and U10 X2, and grew slightly over the outgoing F45. BMW also cut the three-row Gran Tourer from the lineup this time around, citing falling demand for compact three-row MPVs. The U06 seats five, full stop.

Power runs from a 136 hp 218i three-cylinder up through a 218 hp 223i four-cylinder, with 218d and 220d diesels alongside a 225e xDrive and a 230e xDrive plug-in hybrid rated at 326 hp. The U06 also holds a small footnote in BMW history: it was the first compact BMW to launch with iDrive 8’s curved display setup, and the first combustion BMW sold without a physical iDrive rotary controller.

Why A Third Generation Looks Unlikely

Here’s the detail worth paying attention to. BMW facelifts most of its cars on a three to four year cycle. The U06 passed that mark in 2025 without one. That’s not proof of anything on its own, but combined with assumptions on where BMW’s compact lineup is headed (small SUVs serving as the entry-point into the brand), it points toward a car being run out rather than refreshed.

There’s also a market argument working against it. The Active Tourer has always depended on European family buyers who wanted MPV practicality without stepping into an SUV. That group has been shrinking for years, in Europe and especially in China, where buyers have been moving toward SUVs and EVs. The X1, built on the same FAAR platform in the same segment, does most of what the Active Tourer does with a body style the market actually still wants.

None of that means the Active Tourer wasted a decade of BMW’s engineering budget. The F45’s front-wheel-drive platform is the reason BMW had the internal confidence to build the 1 Series hatchback, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, and eventually the X1 and X2 that now carry a meaningful share of BMW’s volume.