Article Summary Our ideal 2027 BMW X5 combines the M Sport design with 21-inch wheels, optional paint, and an upgraded leather interior.

The Climate and Parking Assistance packages make the cut, while costly luxury and hands-free driving options do not.

Even with a restrained approach to the configurator, the entry-level X5 reaches $81,550.

The U.S. configurator is finally live for BMW’s newest X5. Trim levels are limited for the time being — only the entry-level 2027 BMW X5 40 xDrive is available — but there’s still a whole lot of customization available. We already saw just how pricey we could make the 2027 X5. In fact, there are enough options and packages to balloon the 2027 X5’s relatively modest $73,450 start price (incl. $1,350 shipping/handling) to quite nearly six figures. That’s a pricier base X5 than ever before. But you’re getting quite a lot for your money. But how would we really build it if it was our money? That’s a different conversation.

How Does Our 2027 X5 Look?

BMW offers three “designs” for the G65 X5: Sport, M Sport, and M Sport Professional. It’s tempting to beeline for M Sport Professional since it adds the most aesthetically. But it’s also the most expensive: ultimately, the $3,250 M Sport design is good enough for us. Besides, all the extra black trim isn’t entirely necessary. There are no shortage of good paint colors to choose from. Ultimately, the $650 paint options — including Space Silver, Carbon Black, and Vancouver Green — look more than good enough to satisfy. The included 21-inch wheels, too, are more than good enough for us. Larger than that, comfort and real usability could suffer. While we see a case for 22-inchers (never the 23s), we kept an eye on the bottom line and stuck with the standard M Sport 21s.

Inside, we opt for the BMW M-specific interiors. The Black/Atlas Grey leather option felt right, and I know some staffers at BMWBLOG simply wouldn’t order an X5 without leather. Overall, the interior ends up feeling a little monochromatic, but that’s what the ambient lighting is for.

Breaking Down Options on the 2027 BMW X5

The new G65 has nearly $30,000 of options to choose from. But we can’t pick them all. First up: the $1,450 Technology Package, which adds a light carpet, Bowers and Wilkins sound, and rear window shades. While not a particularly bad value, we skipped it because the Climate Package, at $2,800, was a bit more demanding. It adds an appropriate amount of gear: ventilated and massaging seats, heated armrests/seats/steering wheel, rear climate control, and additional seat adjustments. That’s a huge selection of equipment that we know will see a lot of use. So, we added it. The $3,100 Luxury Package lives up to its name, adding automatic doors, a passenger-side display, and glass controls. The latter is now referred to as “BMW Individual Clear&Bold interior applications,” and also includes a slate accent. Also worth noting that it’s one option you cannot remove yet, but I think this is a huge win — especially compared to piano black. But overall, we don’t consider most of those “must-haves,” so the Luxury Pack is a skip from us.

We next added the $750 Parking Assistance Package, which adds self-parking capabilities and a surround-view camera system. Driving Assistance Professional is still $2,500, granting hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph and the ability to change lanes with a glance in the corresponding mirror. We declined to add it, as we prefer driving our Ultimate Driving Machine. We skipped the $750 Trailer Hitch — although you shouldn’t if you plan to tow — and the white steering wheel.

Our Lightly Optioned 2027 X5 Still Costs Over $80,000

Frankly, we went light on the options. But our G65 X5 still comes in at $81,550. That’s quite a bit of coin, but it makes sense: there are more features, bits, and bobs to add on than ever before. It’s also far from the top end of where the new X5 maxes out. Toying with the 2027 X5 configurator allowed us to eclipse $100K after adding warranties and the like. Perhaps, more than anything, our X5 demonstrates the excellent amount of standard equipment that the X5 comes with. How much is too much for a “base” X5? You tell us in the comments below.