A fully loaded configuration will set you back $103,049, but even more expensive versions are on the way.

Article Summary The only 2027 BMW X5 version you can configure is the 40 xDrive.

Math starts at $74,100 and you can tack on nearly $29,000 worth of options.

The rear-wheel-drive X5 40, X5 50e xDrive, iX5 60 xDrive, and the X5 M60 will be added to the configurator at a later date.

It’s easy to get carried away with the options in a car configurator when you have no real intention of following through. That’s exactly what happened to us when we discovered BMW had launched the build tool for the new X5 in the United States. It has already been live in Germany for three weeks, and now Americans can swap euros for dollars. For now, buyers are limited to the X5 40 xDrive, which leads the G65 lineup in the U.S.

X5 40 xDrive deliveries begin in October, with its cheaper rear-wheel-drive sibling due in the first quarter of next year. The plug-in hybrid X5 50e xDrive and electric iX5 60 xDrive will follow in Q1 2027. Already spied, a V8-powered version is coming later in the year as the X5 M60. As previously reported, BMW won’t sell the X5 M60e in the U.S.

For now, you’re limited to the X5 40 xDrive, which starts at $74,100, including the $1,350 destination and handling fee. It also comes with the Individual Clear & Bold option, an Individual upgrade you currently can’t remove from the order. As we discovered in the German configurator, all early X5s feature the slate center console surface paired with real crystal glass for the start-stop button, seat and backrest controls, and other switchgear. Once BMW allows customers to untick the box, the price will drop by $650.

Fully Loaded 2027 BMW X5

Since we went all out with our build, we chose an Individual color: Tanzanite Blue II Metallic. Alternatively, buyers can opt for Dravit Grey Metallic for the same $1,950 surcharge. The 23-inch M Aero Polygon 1121 wheels cost $1,000 and are the largest factory-fitted wheels ever offered on an X5. For the same price, BMW also offers a 23-inch Individual wheel set already seen on other large models.

An even pricier option is found inside, where the Vintage Coffee Merino leather upholstery is a $3,100 Individual upgrade. It comes with an anthracite Alcantara headliner, a black steering wheel, and dark silver accents. For the same $3,100, the Luxury Package adds the 14.6-inch front-passenger display and automatic doors at both the front and rear.

One option we’d definitely choose if we were shopping for a 2027 BMW X5 is the $2,800 Climate Package. It bundles heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats with heated rear seats, four-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and even heated armrests. Interestingly, it also includes “innovative radiant heating of door and instrument panels.”

If there’s still money left to spend, the $1,450 Technology Package adds the Light Curtain (also known as the Ceremonial Light Carpet) that illuminates the ground alongside the SUV. BMW also throws in manual rear window shades and a Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system. The $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package enables hands-free driving at speeds of up to 85 mph. Additionally, the $750 Parking Assistance Package brings hands-free steering and automatic braking when parking.

It Costs Over $100,000

Once you add all these packages, you’re left with only a handful of standalone options. The trailer hitch is one of them and costs $750, while the $250 white steering wheel requires buyers to choose the matching Smoke White interior. Add the $7,649 BMW Ultimate Care+ 4 maintenance plan, and the total crosses into six-figure territory.

With every available option selected, the 2027 BMW X5 comes to $103,049. Once the configurator is fully fleshed out, that figure will climb even higher, especially after the rumored X5 M (G95) arrives in 2028 with both V8-powered and fully electric versions.

Source: BMW USA