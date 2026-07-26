New car registration data for the first half of the year in Europe reveals BMW is up by 2.1% but the real star is MINI.

Article Summary The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) has published its H1 2026 new car registration data for Europe.

BMW registrations rose 2.1% to 414,591 vehicles, while MINI jumped 20.4% to 96,047 units.

ACEA's figures cover the EU's 27 member states, plus the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Like nearly every Western automaker, BMW is struggling in China, where sales have been on a downward trend for the past few years. However, there’s a big world beyond China, and the company is performing better in other regions to offset the decline in its largest market. New car registration data covering Europe for the first half of 2026 shows healthy gains for the Bavarian marque.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), registrations of new BMWs rose by 2.1% compared with the January-June 2025 period, reaching 414,591 units. ACEA’s data covers all 27 European Union member states, along with the United Kingdom and the four countries that make up the European Free Trade Association (EFTA): Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. While the figures don’t cover the entire continent, they provide a solid snapshot of customer trends across Europe.

In a bit of a surprise, Audi overtook Mercedes after registrations climbed 7.3% to 352,833 cars, securing second place in Europe’s luxury sales race. The company with the three-pointed star had to settle for third despite growing 3.2% to 346,033 units. While Germany’s premium trio posted notable gains in the first half of 2026, Toyota’s luxury arm, Lexus, slipped 8.8% to 36,685 vehicles.

MINI Is Having An Exceptional Year In Europe

The BMW Group isn’t just BMW; it also includes MINI. The Oxford-based marque enjoyed an exceptional six months, with registrations jumping 20.4% to 96,047 units. Renewing the entire lineup in recent years is clearly paying off, and the British brand is now reaping the benefits of its portfolio overhaul. It also helps that the Aceman is proving more popular than the quirky Clubman it indirectly replaced.

At the same time, we feel MINI is leaving money on the table by not offering combustion engines in its smallest crossover. There are rumors that could change, but nothing is official until the company says so. A smaller, more affordable alternative to the blockbuster Countryman would likely appeal to buyers who aren’t ready to make the switch to an EV, especially as electric adoption remains uneven.

Circling back to the data published this week by ACEA, the BMW Group holds a 7.1% market share in Europe. BMW accounts for the lion’s share at 6%, while MINI contributes the remaining 1.2%. Together, the two brands grew 5.1% to 510,639 registrations, but the rise of Chinese automakers is becoming impossible to ignore.

China On The Rise

With 225,350 registrations, up 8.5% from the first half of 2025, Geely is the largest Chinese automaker active in Europe, albeit with an asterisk. ACEA’s data refers to the entire Geely Group, which includes Volvo, Zeekr, Lynk & Co, Lotus, and LEVC. Other Chinese brands are also gaining ground, with SAIC registrations rising 18% to 180,659 units, while BYD surged 145.5% to 174,144 vehicles.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Chinese automakers are a threat not only on their home turf but also in international markets. BMW is preparing an influx of Neue Klasse models to fend off the competition, and the early signs are encouraging. The iX3 is approaching 100,000 preorders in Europe alone. With the new 3 Series/i3 and X5/iX5 waiting in the wings, the future looks bright.

Source: European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)