The first electric BMW X5 is already showing up at dealers, and this iX5 60 xDrive has plenty to show for courtesy of a long list of optional equipment.

Article Summary This 2027 BMW iX5 comes in Dravit Grey with 23-inch wheels, both Individual options.

The Tartufo leather interior is also an Individual upgrade.

It's a pre-production prototype with the M Sport Package Pro and BMW's new M steering wheel.

The 2027 BMW X5 configurator is live in many European countries, but you still can’t build the iX5. That’s because only the 40 xDrive gasoline and diesel models are currently available to customize. The reason is simple: these are the first to reach the market at the end of November. If you’re holding out for the fully electric SUV, the online configurator won’t go live until early October.

Meanwhile, a new dealer video shows how the iX5 60 xDrive looks when no expense is spared. It’s certainly on the pricey side, judging by the long list of extras we can easily spot. For starters, whoever configured BMW’s first electric X5 went all out with the Individual options. Aside from the Dravit Grey paint (€2,140 in Germany), it also rides on €3,150 23-inch wheels, a first for the X5.

In addition to those two standout Individual options, this combustion-free X5 wears the M Sport Package Pro. You can immediately tell it’s the range-topping trim by the extensive black exterior accents, including the side mirror caps. Other highlights bundled with the top-spec package include the illuminated kidney grille and M Sport brakes with red calipers.

2027 BMW X5 With High-End Interior

If the exterior doesn’t win you over, the cabin might. This iX5 60 xDrive features Tartufo leather, an Individual option that costs a princely €5,460 in the electric SUV’s home market. Equally noticeable is the optional 14.6-inch passenger display, shared with the facelifted 7 Series, where it comes standard. Like every X5 we’ve seen so far, it also features the Individual Clear & Bold trim. It combines real stone with crystal-glass accents. In the first months of production, all the X5s will have it.

Although the configurator defaults to the M steering wheel when you select the M Sport Package Pro, you’re not stuck with it. BMW also lets you choose the vertical-spoke design, and yes, you can even have it in white, provided you pair it with Smoke White leather seats. While the exterior color isn’t necessarily our cup of tea, we’d gladly take this Tartufo interior, as it dramatically elevates the cabin.

The video also offers a closer look at finer details, such as the subtle ambient lighting integrated into the front and rear door panels. You’ll also notice the pillows attached to the rear headrests and center armrest, the four-zone automatic climate control with a rear touchscreen, and the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

There’s certainly a lot to take in, as the BMW X5 has changed dramatically inside and out. Whether buyers will embrace its radical transformation remains to be seen. G65 production begins next month in Spartanburg, with the X5 40 xDrive and X5 40d xDrive leading the launch. The X5 50e xDrive and X5 M60e xDrive plug-in hybrids, along with the all-electric X5 60 xDrive, will follow. As we previously reported, the U.S. market will also get a rear-wheel-drive X5 40.

Video: super car MO / YouTube