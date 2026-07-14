Article Summary The 2027 BMW 5 Series carries over with familiar engines, modest price increases, and only minor equipment changes.

The 540i xDrive remains the lineup’s sweet spot, pairing 375 horsepower with strong fuel economy and everyday comfort.

BMW revises some driver-assistance packaging, while the 550e retains faster 11-kW charging it gained last year.

The 2027 BMW 5 Series marches into its third model year, but BMW didn’t feel the need to change too much. While small tweaks added to the car’s value proposition last year, BMW leaves well enough alone and there are only small price changes and packaging modifications to report for the latest model year. Where does that leave the 5 Series? More or less, where it has always been: a stalwart entry point in the mid-size luxury sedan segment.

2027 BMW 5 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

For most buyers, the 540i xDrive remains the strongest all-around choice in the G60 5 Series lineup. Its turbocharged B58 inline-six produces 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, delivering a substantial performance upgrade over the base engine without sacrificing much in fuel economy. It is the model that best balances speed, efficiency, and everyday usability. Buyers seeking the quickest non-M 5 Series will find it in the 550e xDrive. The plug-in hybrid combines the B58 with an electric motor for 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, enough for a BMW-estimated zero-to-60-mph run of 4.1 seconds.

At the opposite end of the range, the 530i and 530i xDrive continue with a 255-horsepower four-cylinder making 295 pound-feet of torque. It is perfectly capable in urban driving, but can feel strained when asked to accelerate at highway speeds. Every 5 Series model uses an eight-speed automatic transmission. That even includes the dramatic BMW M5, although that high-performance model is covered separately.

2027 BMW 5 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA claims the four-cylinder 530i is the most fuel-efficient example, and we believe them. Tests indicated 29 mpg city and 35 mpg highway for a combined 31 mpg, which allows the 530i to eke out nearly 500 miles on a full tank of fuel. The xDrive model makes tiny sacrifices, clocking in at 26 mpg city and 34 mpg highway for a combined 30 mpg. Meanwhile, the 540i achieves 26 city and 32 highway for a combined 28 mpg. It’s another example of the 540i xDrive being the clear “value buy.” The PHEV 550e wasn’t tested by the EPA at press time, but we expect an identical (or close to it) 67 MPGe as last year. Expect around 33 miles of electric range.

Interior and Cargo Space

The BMW 5 Series got a few new interior options last year, and those options remain intact for the 2027 model year. Two minor pricing changes occur: the Convenience Package drops $50 from its price tag, and the Premium Package adds $50. The Luxury Seating Package remains a good buy no matter which trim level of the 5 Series you’re shopping. The 5 Series is larger overall than its competitors, allowing it to offer a generous 18.7 cubic feet of cargo space.

2027 BMW 5 Series Technology and Connectivity

Technology and connectivity carry over unchanged, with the same iDrive system and cabin layout as before. Most owners will adjust a few vehicle settings, pair their phone through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and rarely need to dig much deeper. The Premium Package is worth considering, adding an interior camera, remote start, and a head-up display. Bowers & Wilkins sound remains a solid buy at $1,000, even if that’s $50 more than it was last year.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The only substantial changes — and we use the word substantial lightly — to the 2027 BMW 5 Series come via the driving assistance features. First off, some good news: adding a space-saver spare is now a $0 option. Secondly, Driving Assistant Plus is no longer included in the Premium Package for the 530i. What’s more, if you want DAP, you still need to order either the Premium or Executive Packages. Packaging remains the same year-over-year for the 540i and 550e. Basically, even though DAP is listed as a $650 option, the true price of entry is $2,600 (with ZPP) — or order the Executive Package. Otherwise expect the exact same equipment from last year.

2027 BMW 5 Series Pricing and Production Timeline

Prices meander higher for the new model year. The 2027 BMW 5 Series starts at $61,950 after destination and handling fees ($1,450). It’s an $875 increase shared with the 530i xDrive. Meanwhile, the 540i xDrive demands $69,150 and the hybrid 550e starts at $76,950. We continue to recommend the 540i xDrive for its excellent power, compelling dynamics, and overall value as a total package. Rivals from Audi (A6) and Mercedes (E-Class) both start at a higher MSRP and the 5 Series drives better. The 2027 BMW 5 Series started production in March 2026 and will remain in production until June 2027.

2027 BMW 5 Series: Our Take

We said it best last year: the G60 5 Series takes the nameplate deeper than ever into “baby 7 Series” territory. That holds true even as the car goes largely unchanged year after year. With a 5 Series facelift still a glimmer on the horizon, it’s still as good a time as ever to strap into a G60. Particularly, the 540i xDrive remains the sweet spot, blending 7 Series-adjacent amenities, surprising performance, decent fuel economy, and an inoffensive price. But even the 530i remains an impressive value, particularly if quickness isn’t high on your list of priorities. And, to be completely objective, why should it be? The 5er’s cabin is a plush place to spend time — a little extra won’t hurt.