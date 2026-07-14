The M2 CS' lap time at the Nordschleife has been beaten, but not by BMW.

Article Summary Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt lapped the Green Hell in 7:25.22, narrowly beating BMW M development engineer Jörg Weidinger's time.

However, the M2 CS isn't the fastest G87-generation M2 around the Nürburgring. That distinction belongs to an M2 fitted with the M Performance Track Kit, which posted a 7:25.06 lap.

BMW hasn't said whether it plans to return to the Nürburgring with an M2 CS equipped with the new M Performance Track Kit in an attempt to set an even quicker lap time.

In the buildup to the M2 CS’s reveal last year, BMW broke the Nürburgring record for the fastest production car in the compact class. M development engineer Jörg Weidinger crossed the finish line in 7 minutes and 25.5 seconds, dethroning the Audi RS3. Not only was it 7.6 seconds quicker than Ingolstadt’s Four Rings contender, but it also shaved 13.2 seconds off the regular M2’s lap time.

The M2 CS has since returned to the Green Hell, but in the hands of a different driver. For the first time ever, Sport Auto’s Christian Gebhardt managed to beat BMW’s official lap time. He did it by the slimmest of margins, completing the challenging course in 7:25.2 for the same 20.8-kilometer (12.9-mile) layout. While that’s only three-tenths of a second quicker, it doesn’t make the achievement any less remarkable. It’s especially true since the lap was set by an independent journalist rather than BMW.

Since it was a journalistic test rather than a manufacturer-backed run, it does not count as a new official record for the M2 CS. Technicality aside, BMW still holds the fastest Nürburgring time with an M2. Not the CS, but the standard model equipped with the new M Performance Track Kit. On May 22, the same Jörg Weidinger set a lap time of 7 minutes and 25.0 seconds. For now, it remains the quickest G87-generation M2 around the Green Hell.

The BMW M2 CS Hot Lap Was Done On Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS Tires

Before the full onboard video is released next week, Sport Auto has shared a teaser on its Instagram account. It’s worth noting the M2 CS was fitted with sticky yet road-legal Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires. That makes sense, considering BMW used the same rubber for the M2 CS’s record-breaking run in 2025 and again this year on the M2 equipped with the M Performance Track Kit.

We likely haven’t seen everything the G87 has to offer in terms of Nürburgring lap times. Perhaps BMW will one day make another attempt with an M2 CS equipped with the M Performance Track Kit. Alternatively, it could build the M2 CSL, a model company officials have not ruled out. We wouldn’t necessarily expect the M2 xDrive to be any quicker, but we’d be happy to be proven wrong.

With the M2 expected to remain in production until mid-2029, BMW still has plenty of time to refine the formula. As much as we all like manual gearboxes, any future record is almost certainly going to be set by an M2 equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission, simply because it shifts faster.