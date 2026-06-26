BMW took home the most awards, with the 2 Series, 5 Series, 8 Series, X2, X6, and X7 all topping their respective segments. However, the overall standings tell a different story.

Article Summary In the overall standings, BMW was slightly below the average.

BMW owners reported 178 problems for every 100 vehicles.

Porsche topped the charts with only 138 issues per 100 cars.

The 40th edition of JD Power’s U.S. Initial Quality Study is a bittersweet one for BMW. On one hand, the company had the most models ranked highest in their respective segments. On the other hand, it finished slightly below the industry average in the overall standings.

But first, the good news. BMW won the Small Premium Car award with the 2 Series Coupe and the Large Premium Car title with the outgoing 8 Series. It also triumphed in the Upper Midsize Premium Car segment with the 5 Series, while the X2 took home top honors among Small Premium SUVs. The X6 was the highest-ranked model in the Upper Midsize Premium SUV class, and the X7 claimed the top spot among Large Premium SUVs.

Now for the not-so-good news. JD Power’s 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study found that BMW owners reported 178 problems per 100 vehicles, three more than the industry average of 175. BMW still finished comfortably ahead of key rivals such as Mercedes (182) and Audi (225). However, it trailed Toyota’s Lexus (156) and especially Porsche, which topped the rankings with just 138 problems per 100 vehicles. Porsche also had the fewest reported issues among individual models, with owners and lessees of the 911 reporting only 110 problems per 100 vehicles.

As for MINI, the Oxford side of the BMW Group ranked below the Munich side. MINI owners reported 183 problems per 100 vehicles, five more than BMW owners. Nissan’s luxury brand, Infiniti, ranked last among the brands that met the study’s criteria, with 235 reported issues. Other luxury brands near the bottom of the rankings included Cadillac (229), Audi (225), and Volvo (221).

While Porsche was the undisputed leader, Hyundai’s luxury division, Genesis, finished second with 151 problems per 100 vehicles. Ford rounded out the podium with 152 problems, the fewest among mainstream brands.

How did JD Power come up with these rankings? The company surveyed 78,514 buyers and lessees of 2026 model-year vehicles between June 2025 and May 2026. Participants answered questions about their ownership experience during the first three months. The survey included a whopping 227 questions covering 10 major categories: powertrain, driving experience, seats, infotainment, climate, controls/displays, features, exterior, driver assistance systems, and unspecified problems encountered during the first 90 days of ownership.

You can read the full study at the source link below.

Source: JD Power