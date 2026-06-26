The 5 Series and G90 M5 share a trunk lid, so 3D Design's new spoiler fits both straight off the same mold.

Japanese tuner 3D Design has added two aero pieces to its catalog for the G60 5 Series: a urethane front lip spoiler and a trunk spoiler that, despite being a new part, was never actually designed for the 5 Series at all. It started life as the trunk spoiler 3D Design built for the G90 M5, and it fits the regular 5 Series only because the two cars happen to share the same factory trunk lid.

Front Lip and Trunk Spoiler That Are Not Trying To Be Loud

The front lip spoiler ships in raw urethane with no factory paint, so the finish is whatever the owner wants it to be. 3D Design’s own recommendation is body color, but it lists two-tone combinations and gloss black as alternatives. The shape itself is shallow and tucks close to the factory bumper rather than projecting forward, which is the point — 3D Design is selling this as something that won’t look out of place outside a track day or a car meet. It’s a ¥95,000 (around $590) part with a job to do, not a statement piece.

The trunk spoiler is the more interesting release, mainly because of how it came to exist. The G90 M5 and the G60 5 Series share the same genuine trunk lid, so when 3D Design needed a 5 Series trunk spoiler, it didn’t design one from scratch — it pulled the mold it had already made for the M5’s carbon-fiber spoiler and ran a GFRP version off the same tooling.

That overlap cuts both ways for buyers. The GFRP spoiler is listed for the G60 and the G90 M5, and so is the carbon-fiber one. An M5 owner who wants their spoiler painted instead of bare carbon can order the GFRP version meant for the lesser 5 Series. A 5 Series owner chasing the real M5 look can order the carbon-fiber version built for the M5. Same shape, same fitment, different finish — buy whichever one matches what you’re actually going for.

Pricing And Other Accessories

The three aero parts price out as follows:

Front lip spoiler, urethane — ¥95,000, fits G60/G61 M-Sport and i5 M60

Trunk spoiler, GFRP — ¥128,000, fits G60 and G90 M5

Trunk spoiler, carbon fiber — ¥198,000, fits G60 and G90 M5

3D Design’s broader G60 catalog runs well past aero parts. On the interior side there’s an AT pedal set (¥34,000) and a set of floor mats (¥53,000), both right-hand-drive only. The accessories list is smaller-ticket stuff aimed at owners who already have the bigger parts sorted — body stripes in blue or silver (¥25,000 each), chrome or gloss-black logo emblems (¥6,800), and a couple of key case colors at ¥5,300.

None of it changes what the car does. What it points to is a tuner treating the 5 Series and the M5 as close enough mechanically that one trunk spoiler mold can serve both — and pricing the difference at whatever it costs to swap GFRP for carbon.