It's been 25 years since the first modern MINI rolled off the assembly line, so what better way to mark the anniversary if not with a special version featuring the Union Jack motif?

Article Summary The Oxford Edition is based on the MINI 3-Door hatchback (F66) in Cooper C and Cooper S flavors.

MINI lets you choose between Chili Red, Blazing Blue, and Indigo Sunset Blue body colors, all combined with a Union Jack graphic on the roof.

The Union Jack motif continues inside for the steering wheel and floor mats.

UPDATE: The MINI Cooper Oxford Edition is also heading to the United States and Canada under a different name: MINI Cooper Heritage Edition. It costs $40,620 in the U.S. and it’s already available to pre-order as a Cooper S.

The first modern MINI in the BMW Group era rolled off the assembly line at the Oxford plant on April 26, 2001. Fast-forward a quarter of a century, and the British marque is celebrating the milestone with a properly British special edition. Exclusive to the three-door hatchback, the Oxford Edition honors its roots with a Union Jack theme.

Whether you opt for the Cooper C or the Cooper S, the F66 proudly wears the Union Jack motif. It’s immediately noticeable on the roof and discreetly adorns the valve stem caps as well. Customers can choose from Chili Red, Indigo Sunset Blue, and Blazing Blue body colors, all paired with white mirror caps. There aren’t any wheel options, as every Oxford Edition comes with two-tone 18-inch Slide Spoke alloy wheels. A closer look reveals center caps incorporating the British flag’s white, red, and blue colors.

The distinctly British theme continues inside, where MINI doubles down with a Union Jack on the driver’s floor mat. To drive the point home, there’s also a textured printed flag on the bottom spoke of the steering wheel. Even the key cover carries the flag with the overlay of three crosses. On the passenger side, the floor mat features a circular chequered flag pattern referencing the classic Mini’s rally success.

The Oxford Edition Means Something Else In The United States

If you’ve been keeping an eye on MINI, you’ll know this isn’t actually the first Oxford Edition for the F66 generation. In the United States, it essentially serves as the base model, with a lower asking price by trimming some equipment. The same suffix has also been applied to the Countryman, where it also denotes the entry-level version.

What about a smaller car that would be more faithful to the classic Mini’s roots? Although the 2011 Rocketman concept has come and gone, the BMW-owned brand hasn’t completely given up on the idea of a cheaper, more compact car. In a recent interview, Holger Hampf said a 3.6-meter car would be an “exciting project,” adding that the company is “studying these volumes” to see whether the math works.

Meanwhile, the Cooper 3-Door Hatch remains the smallest MINI money can buy, and now the company is honoring the first-generation model from the BMW era. It’s essentially a design package that makes the F66 even more stylish, but deep down, we still want the Rocketman to happen.