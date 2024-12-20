The top dog BMW SUV returns for another go two years after a significant update that brought polarizing new design, a revised interior, and more power. The 2025 BMW X7 marches along fundamentally unchanged from last year’s model. It does gain the ability to change lanes via a look in the corresponding exterior mirror while using adaptive cruise control. The BMW X7 continues to do battle with the Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes GLS, and Audi Q7, and if you can handle the design, there’s nothing better in the segment.

2025 BMW X7 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2025 BMW X7 comes in its traditional two guises: xDrive40i, and the high-powered M Performance version, the M60i. Both utilize an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive. The six-cylinder B58 engine in the xDrive40i trim makes 375 horsepower and scoots the three-row SUV from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. When equipped with a trailer hitch from the factory, the X7 can haul up to 7,500 pounds. Note that the factory hitch will also remove the kick-to-open function for the tailgate.

The X7 M60i’s twin-turbo V8 develops 523 horsepower and sends the SUV from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Notably, the V8 X7 – since the refresh in 2023 – features the S68 engine, the same as full-blown M vehicles like the M5, M8, and XM.

2025 BMW X7 Fuel Economy and MPG

Six-cylinder X7 models exceed expectations with an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined (21 city, 25 highway). Eight-cylinder models are predictably less impressive. The EPA says they’ll do 16 city, 21 highway, and 18 mpg combined. These are pretty average figures in the luxury three-row segment. For reference, the refreshed 2025 Escalade gets 16 mpg and the six-cylinder GLS only manages 21 mpg combined, while Land Rover’s V8 Range Rover gets 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2025 BMW X7 offers a rich interior befitting its price tag. Third row seats and Sensafin upholstery come standard, but you can step up to Extended Merino ($1,950) or Full Merino ($4,650) leather for some extra posh-ness. The Extended leather is worth the price if you absolutely need leather – and actually standard on the M60i – but we’d probably stop there. We’d highly consider the Executive Package. Although it’s nearly $4K, it adds the LEDs-galore Sky Lounge Roof, heated/cooled cupholders, soft-close doors, glass controls, massaging seats, and more. It’s kind of the total experience.

The 2025 BMW X7 has 90.4 cubic feet of cargo space in the back with all the seats folded down. That’s more than the GLS and Range Rover. With the seats in place, you’re down to 12.8 cubic feet, less than the GLS, Q7, and Escalade. The X7 is spacious no matter where you’re sitting, even if it is down just a smidge compared to some of the competition regarding headroom and legroom.

2025 BMW X7 Technology and Connectivity

The newest X7 continues to rely on BMW iDrive 8.5, powering a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central information display. As expected, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, as does app compatibility, a head-up display, in-car navigation, and voice commands.

Don’t forget to add five-zone automatic climate control ($800) if you want your third-row passengers to have A/C. Or, just got for the $1,600 Climate Comfort Package that also grants you rear heated seats and ventilated front seats.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Even before you get to the options sheet, the 2025 BMW X7 has lots of impressive driver assistance features. Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning all come standard. The biggest news for 2025 is that the X7 can now change lanes just by glancing in the corresponding exterior mirror. That features, along with Traffic Jam Assistant, Highway Assistant, and other radar/camera cruise control systems is locked behind the $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package.

2025 BMW X7 Pricing

The 2025 BMW X7 xDrive40i starts at $84,300. That’s a bit of a hike from last year’s model, but thems the times. That’s around $20,000 more than the smaller and less powerful Audi Q7, but around $5K less than the GLS, starting at $89,200. The Escalade starts around $90,000, too. The V8-powered version is more expensive – $111,900. But that’s still less than the GLS 580, which starts at $114,800, and right around the cheapest V8-powered Range Rover you can get, $109,700.

Like we said last year, the X7 is far from a screaming bargain, but it’s priced commensurate with what it offers. Considering it offers the allures of a true M engine with none of the trade offs you might make regarding ride quality, we consider it a compelling package.

2025 BMW X7 FAQ