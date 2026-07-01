BMW Group has completed a $1.7 billion investment in its South Carolina operations, finishing the expansion of Plant Spartanburg and the construction of an entirely new plant in Woodruff. The company marked the milestone with a “Home of X” event at Spartanburg that doubled as the world premiere of the fifth-generation BMW X5.

Two Plants, One Network

BMW first announced the South Carolina investment plan back in 2022, and Milan Nedeljković, Chairman of the Board of Management at BMW AG, used the Home of X event to close the loop on that promise. “Today, we are delivering on that commitment,” he said. “The completion of our investments in Plant Spartanburg and Plant Woodruff demonstrates our confidence in the United States and reinforces South Carolina’s role at the center of BMW Group’s global operations.”

Plant Spartanburg and Plant Woodruff now function as a single integrated production network rather than two separate facilities. Spartanburg remains the global center of competence for BMW X models, a title it has held since the plant opened in 1994. Woodruff is new, and its job is electrification, specifically supporting the assembly of fully electric X models alongside Spartanburg’s existing lines.

The Numbers Behind Spartanburg

Spartanburg is BMW’s largest plant worldwide, and the figures back that up. More than 7.3 million vehicles have rolled off the line since 1994. In 2025 alone, the plant built 412,799 X models, the seventh time it has cleared 400,000 units in a single year. Roughly half of everything built there gets exported, shipped to nearly 120 countries, which is a big part of why BMW is the leading automotive exporter in the United States by value. Nearly 3 million BMWs have left the country from South Carolina, worth more than $113 billion.

Zoom out further and the US footprint gets bigger still: nearly 30 BMW locations across 12 states, more than 400 suppliers, and a claimed 120,000-plus jobs supported nationwide, contributing more than $43.3 billion a year to the economy. BMW has now been building cars in South Carolina for over three decades, and “Home of X” is the company’s way of framing the US not as an export market it happens to manufacture in, but as the actual home base for its X lineup.

The iX5 Leads The Electric Push

The headline production news is the iX5. BMW confirmed it will be the first fully electric BMW assembled in the United States, with production starting in late 2026. That timeline lines up with the new, fifth-generation X5 that premiered at the same event, which BMW says will be available with five different drivetrain options, including the electric iX5. Spartanburg will be the first plant anywhere in BMW’s global network capable of building a single model across five drivetrain technologies on one assembly line, which is a genuinely uncommon flex for a plant this size and is more a statement about manufacturing flexibility than about any one powertrain winning out.

The X5 itself has sold more than 3 million units globally since it launched in 1999 and effectively created the premium SUV segment as we know it. About a third of those sales came from the US, so building the next generation, electric variant included, in South Carolina is as much about proximity to BMW’s biggest X5 market as it is a broader electrification statement.