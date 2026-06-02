The BMW M2's new M Performance Track Kit has been combined with a special livery that pays tribute to the 635 CSI (E24) and M3 DTM (E30).

Article Summary This is one of just four BMW M2s equipped with the new M Performance Track Kit.

Aside from the Track Kit, it also has other M Performance Parts, including a carbon fiber engine cover.

BMW Czech Republic applied the wrap to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

BMW has built only four M2s equipped with the newly launched M Performance Track Kit so far. One of them is in the Czech Republic, where the company’s local division is celebrating its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, there’s a special body wrap that also honors the 635 CSi (E24) and M3 DTM (E30).

We’ve actually seen this car before. Back in April, a BMW dealer in Czechia organized a special event that brought together a multitude of M cars. Initially, the track-focused sports coupe was displayed in a livery dominated by the three M colors. Now, it features technical drawings inspired by two of the company’s most prestigious race cars.

Upon a closer inspection, there’s more to this M2 than the special wrap and Track Kit. It also features additional upgrades from the M Performance Parts catalog, including a carbon-fiber engine cover. Michelin contributed by supplying Pilot Sport 4 S tires. Inside, there’s a fire extinguisher mounted beneath the passenger seat. Elsewhere, the central armrest is trimmed in Alcantara with M-colored stitching and M Performance branding.

The Track Kit Is Road-Legal Under Certain Conditions

Excluding the special wrap, the BMW M2 can be ordered exactly as shown. Keep in mind that the Track Kit’s adjustable carbon-fiber front splitter cannot be deployed on public roads. Owners can also adjust the position of the swan-neck rear wing, which comes directly from the M4 GT4 and M4 GT3 race cars. Like the front splitter in its deployed position, the rear wing features a track-only Race Mode setting that moves it 50 millimeters farther rearward.

BMW refined all of the new body components in the wind tunnel, and an M2 equipped with the Track Kit can be lowered by 20 millimeters at both axles. The company claims it has developed the “first [road-legal] special motorsport damper system,” featuring four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping, as well as adjustable support bearings.

We mentioned earlier that there are four cars, so you’re probably wondering where the other three are located. One M2 with the M Performance Track Kit is in Germany, another is in the UK, and the fourth and final example is in the US. At home in Germany, BMW charges €23,500 before taxes and installation costs. The kit goes on sale next month and can also be retrofitted to existing cars.