Rolls-Royce doesn’t break down sales numbers by model, but it’s safe to say the Spectre is a hit. It was the company’s second-best-selling model in 2025, a year when total shipments slipped by 0.8% to 5,664 units. By ditching the combustion engine, the stately coupe is unlike any Rolls-Royce before it. Still, going fully electric does raise questions about long-term viability.

At the heart of every EV is a battery pack that inevitably degrades over time. That said, both current and future Spectre owners shouldn’t worry about having to replace the 102-kWh battery pack should the need ever arise. Rolls-Royce backs it with a 15-year warranty with unlimited mileage. For extra peace of mind, the ultra-luxury brand has already secured replacement batteries for decades to come. It promises spare batteries will be available “well beyond” 2050.

Based on a recently retired prototype, battery degradation shouldn’t be much of a concern anyway. Rolls-Royce put 62,000 miles (100,000 kilometers) on a test vehicle in a wide range of conditions around the world. Even after covering such a respectable distance (by Rolls-Royce standards), the battery still retained an impressive 99% of its capacity. In other words, there was virtually no loss of range despite exposure to multiple climates and geographies.

In the United States, the EPA rates the Spectre at 277 miles with the standard model on 22-inch wheels. Opting for the hotter Black Badge version with 23-inch wheels does take a toll on efficiency, dropping the range to 251 miles.

More than three years after the Spectre’s official debut, it’s still surprising that a coupe led the charge (pun intended) for Rolls-Royce. An SUV might have seemed like the safer bet, but judging by demand, the BMW-owned marque made the right call by launching a stately two-door first.

As expected, an electric SUV is on the way. We recently spotted it testing on the frozen lakes of Arjeplog, Sweden, ahead of a launch later this decade. It’s believed to arrive next year or in 2028, slotting alongside the V12-powered Cullinan rather than replacing it. We’re hearing it will cost more than the conventionally powered SUV, but less than the flagship Phantom.

Logic suggests Rolls-Royce’s first electric SUV will make full use of Neue Klasse underpinnings. Within the BMW Group hierarchy, it’s expected to sit well above the first-ever iX7, due next year in both BMW and ALPINA flavors.