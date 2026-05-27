In a new video highlighting the 7 Series facelift, employees walk through the updates applied to ensure the G70 remains the very best BMW has to offer.

Article Summary The matte-and-gloss paint finish and the passenger screen are among the key changes brought by the new 7 Series.

There are over 500 colors and and color combinations available, and BMW will even build you a truly one-off 7 Series.

Production in Dingolfing starts in July, and an even more luxurious version arrives next year as a BMW ALPINA model.

Seemingly everyone is talking about the electric Ferrari Luce this week. However, over in the BMW world, it’s business as usual. Much like Maranello, Munich also has something to share about a new product that’s about to reach dealers. The 7 Series facelift stars in a fresh video highlighting some of the most important changes brought by the Life Cycle Impulse.

BMW is particularly proud to be the first automaker to combine matte and glossy paint finishes on the same body. The special look is illustrated here on an M760e finished in Tanzanite Blue. As before, Dingolfing remains the only factory in the world where the 7 Series is built. Yes, even the version for China carries the “Made in Germany” label. The site’s paint shop in southern Bavaria can handle more than 500 colors and color combinations.

With the 7 Series, BMW’s wealthiest buyers can commission special editions. Should they want something bespoke, they can go even further with a one-off through the Individual Manufaktur program. At the same time, the video highlights a new feature that now comes standard even on the base model. That’s right; the 14.6-inch passenger screen, and no, you can’t ask BMW to remove it.

While these are some of the most obvious changes, the mid-cycle facelift also brings subtler tweaks. For example, the reconfigured ambient lighting has so-called halo lights integrated into the back of the front headrests. Elsewhere, the Theatre Screen still measures a stately 31.3 inches, but it’s now a full touchscreen with a built-in camera.

As you’d expect from an LCI, some of the interior materials and trim strips have also changed, while the crystal-like glass applications continue to adorn the start/stop button, gear selector lever, and volume knob. Another change hiding in plain sight is the adoption of iX-style discreet air vents, now fully electric and adjustable only through the 17.9-inch central display. When it comes to customizing the cabin, there are a whopping 700 ways to do it.

The Best 7 Series Arrives Next Year With ALPINA Branding

BMW isn’t done with this generation of the 7 Series. In 2027, a more upmarket version will go on sale to take on the Maybach S-Class. It’ll carry BMW ALPINA branding and feature a V8 under the hood, alongside a purely electric variant likely based on the i7 M70. Both versions will be assembled in Dingolfing and positioned as fully loaded models with exclusive ALPINA touches.

Some of those traits were recently previewed by the Vision BMW ALPINA design study, which aims to respect the brand’s heritage while moving the newly acquired marque into a bold new era. We’re expecting substantial changes compared to the standard 7 Series, especially since the car has been assigned its own codename: G72.