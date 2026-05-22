A funny ad starring the 2027 7 Series shows how BMW’s new passenger screen comes in handy when you just want to drive without being bothered.

Article Summary The 7 Series facelift stars in a new ad that highlights a BMW-first: front passenger screen.

The 14.6-inch display comes standard on the new BMW 7 Series.

It offers a full HD resolution and can be used for video streaming, games, and music.

The 7 Series recently underwent its most extensive mid-cycle facelift since the luxury sedan debuted nearly half a century ago. As befits a flagship model, it leads the way with new technology that’s likely to trickle down across the range. For the second half of its life cycle, the G70 introduces a BMW first: a front passenger screen.

In a new ad featuring the M760e, the plug-in-hybrid M Performance model showcases its 14.6-inch display. As the name suggests, it’s designed exclusively for the person riding shotgun. That being said, it’s also a feature drivers may appreciate when the passenger beside them gets a bit too chatty. The passenger display does more than stream video and audio; it also plays games and displays other types of content.

The unusual part about the passenger screen is that you can’t order the 7 Series without it. That’s right, even the base model comes with the additional display as standard equipment. When no one is sitting in the passenger seat, the screen automatically switches to a “reduced mode.” Even when it’s active, the driver can’t see the content displayed because of a privacy filter. The so-called “integrated shield function” avoids the risk of distraction from the extra screen.

An Even Bigger Screen Awaits In The Back

The passenger display only supports full HD resolution. For even better image quality, you’ll want to sit in the back. That is, provided the 7er is equipped with the optional 31.3-inch Theatre Screen, which offers crisp 8K resolution. Compared to the pre-facelift 7 Series, the large display that folds down from the ceiling is now a full touchscreen. It even has a built-in camera for video calls when you want to work, along with an HDMI port for hooking up a console when you want to play.

Much like the Theatre Screen trickled down to the long-wheelbase 5 Series, the passenger display is likely headed to the 5er as well. It could arrive as early as next year when the G50 undergoes its Life Cycle Impulse. Whether it will be standard or optional remains to be seen, but we may not have to wait much longer to find out. The new X5 (G65), debuting this summer, should reveal whether BMW plans to reserve the passenger display as standard equipment for the 7 Series or expand it to more affordable models as well.

Aside from a facelifted 5 Series, 2027 will also bring the next-generation X7 (G67), which is likewise expected to feature a front passenger screen and the giant rear display.