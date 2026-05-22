The family car to end all family cars, this wild M3 Touring modified to GT3 style combines original BMW parts with aftermarket upgrades.

Article Summary A German dealer has built an BMW M3 GT3 Touring and you can have one for €159,500.

M3 G81 Touring owners can order the conversion kit for €45,657.

The GT3-styled package has bits and pieces from CS and CSL models, plus a plethora of custom add-ons.

The “G81” made history over the weekend by winning the SP-X class at the Nürburgring 24 Hours. Not only that, but it finished fifth overall, even beating one of the M4 GT3 EVOs. But the M3 Touring 24H wasn’t the only fast wagon at the Green Hell. Stop searching for the ultimate family car because you’ve just found it.

This is the M3 GT3 Touring, and while it’s not built by BMW, perhaps it should be. German dealer Hakvoort Group aims to replicate the race car vibe of the motorsport-spec wagon with a GT3-styled long-roof machine. It combines original parts with aftermarket modifications for an aggressive-looking build that appears anything but road legal, despite being legally allowed to carry a license plate.

Based on the BMW M3 Competition M xDrive Touring, the custom build borrows the M4 CSL’s titanium exhaust and the M3 CS’s kidney grille. Of course, the most obvious change is at the rear, where a carbon-fiber Alpha-N wing in GT3 style dominates the view. The wiper is gone, although you likely wouldn’t see much through the rear window anyway since the massive wing obstructs the view.

A Fully Customized Performance Wagon

We’re barely scratching the surface, as the M3 GT3 Touring features a long list of modifications. Hakvoort also fitted additional goodies from Alpha-N’s catalog, including a vented hood and fenders, along with a massive front splitter. A myriad of carbon-fiber add-ons heightens the visual drama, while a KW V4 suspension keeps the wagon planted to the road. Visual tweaks include a full wrap and M3 GT3 badging at both ends.

It wouldn’t be a complete build without interior upgrades. There’s now a pair of Recaro Pole Position front seats flanking an M Performance center armrest wrapped in Alcantara with M-accented stitching. Under the hood, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six receives an upgraded intake system from 55Parts.

How much does it cost? You’d better sit down for this one. A fully equipped M3 GT3 Touring retails for €159,500. For those who already own a G81 and want the conversion package, it’s available for €45,657, plus another €10,000 for installation, TÜV inspection, and road registration. Delivery adds another €1,090 to the final bill.

The closest BMW has come to selling such a car was the M3 CS Touring, which cost €152,900 before options in its home market. Fully equipped, the Competition Sport wagon retailed for €165,710. It has since been discontinued, as CS models are typically limited to a one-year production run.

[Photos: Hakvoort Group / @hakvoort_hanko_gruppe]