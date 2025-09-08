The new MINI Cooper 3-door and the MINI Aceman have both secured five-star ratings in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests. The results apply across all engine versions of both models, reflecting strong crash protection and the inclusion of a wide range of driver assistance systems as standard.

This marks the fourth time a member of the current MINI family has achieved top marks. Earlier in the year, the all-electric MINI Cooper and the new MINI Countryman also earned five stars, confirming that MINI’s latest generation of vehicles consistently meets some of the toughest safety requirements in Europe.

The Euro NCAP results show that the MINI Cooper 3-door performed strongly across all categories, scoring 83 percent for adult occupant protection and 82 percent for child safety. It also achieved an 81 percent rating for pedestrian protection and 77 percent for its safety assistance systems. The MINI Aceman’s results were equally impressive, with 83 percent for adult occupants, 87 percent for child safety, 77 percent for pedestrian protection and 79 percent for driver assistance.

Importantly, these ratings apply to every variant in the two model lines. That includes the MINI Cooper C, Cooper S and John Cooper Works 3-door, as well as the Aceman E, Aceman SE and the John Cooper Works Aceman. Regardless of trim or powertrain, each model meets the same safety standards in Euro NCAP testing.

Euro NCAP is widely regarded as the benchmark for vehicle safety in Europe. Backed by government agencies and automotive associations, its testing protocols are frequently updated to reflect evolving standards for crash protection and active safety technology. The five-star results for the Cooper and Aceman confirm that MINI’s latest generation of cars is not only distinctive in design but also competitive where safety is concerned.