The 2026 MINI Countryman is more or less all-new, having just received a significant update last year to bring the SUV into its third generation. But year-over-year, little changes. The biggest and most interesting update is a new $1,400 John Cooper Works Style Package, which includes some aesthetic tweaks, new wheels, and Dynamic Damper Control. Additional 18-inch wheels are also new for the model year. Finally, the brand’s digital key service receives slight tweaks that make it a “better” service, but more importantly, mean you’ll only receive one key when you buy a new MINI. Regardless, the MINI Countryman is mostly the same as it ever was.

2026 MINI Countryman Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Every 2026 MINI Countryman comes equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The base S ALL4 trim packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It’s good enough to hit 60 mph in a claimed 6.2 seconds. Notably, it’s the same B48 four-cylinder power plant found in many BMW offerings, like the X1 and 2 Series.

Step up to the hotter JCW ALL4, and MINI turns up the wick. With performance tweaks to the same engine, output jumps to 312 horsepower while torque remains at 295 pound-feet. It also gets distinctive styling touches, like quad exhaust tips, upgraded brakes, and special wheels. The sprint to 60 mph drops to just 5.2 seconds. In our Countryman John Cooper Works review, we praised its strong power and grip. However, its hefty weight and numb steering dampened some of the fun.

2026 MINI Countryman Fuel Economy and MPG

The standard Countryman S gets the best fuel economy, just like last year. The EPA says the new Countryman S achieves 24 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, for a combined 27 mpg. The more riveting Countryman JCW ALL4 trades only a sprinkling of fuel economy for its additional performance capabilities. The EPA estimates it to achieve 23 mpg city and 30 mpg highway, for 25 mpg combined. Overall the Countryman is about average in its segment for fuel economy.

Interior and Cargo Space

Mini offers only eco-friendly upholstery choices — Vescin synthetic leather or a cloth alternative. Manual seats come standard, though power adjustment is available for $1,000. It’s a minor trade-off considering how much standard equipment you get, including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic moonroof. The result is a cabin that feels both premium and thoughtfully designed.

When it comes to utility, the Countryman is a fine selection. It offers 56.2 cubic feet of cargo space, falling just shy of the 2026 BMW X1’s 57.2 and the Mercedes-Benz GLB’s 62 cubic feet. Still, it beats out the sleeker BMW X2 (51.7) and Mercedes GLA (50.5). Respectable numbers, though not class-leading for sheer storage capacity.

2026 MINI Countryman Technology and Connectivity

Certainly, one of the biggest changes to the MINI Countryman is subtraction of the traditional second key. MINI now offers a digital credit-card-style key alongside the traditional physical key, a show of faith in the company’s “Digital Key Plus” program. Like BMW’s Digital Key offering, you can share temporary keys with others and use your phone as a key. Otherwise, things remain pretty standard with the Countryman. MINI OS 9 powers a neat round OLED display, and a head-up display comes standard. Almost all the technology you could “need” on a day-to-day basis comes standard. Notably, Augmented Reality Navigation is locked behind the Comfort Package Plus.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2025 MINI Countryman offers a solid suite of driver assistance features that feel right for its class and price point. Standard equipment includes Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, and Frontal Collision Warning, covering the key safety essentials most buyers expect in a modern crossover. More advanced driver aids are available, but you’ll need at least $1,500 for the Comfort Package Plus, which includes a 360-degree camera system and self-parking features. $2,400 unlocks Active Driving Assistant Pro, which is no longer available separate from the Comfort Package Max. If you step up to the Iconic trim, Comfort Plus is included and Max is only a $900 upcharge. It’s probably a wise choice if you really need the extra driver aides.

2026 MINI Countryman Pricing

Astoundingly, the MINI Countryman’s start price remains the same year over year. So, $38,900 gets you the standard car, while the more exciting JCW model will set you back $46,900. That feels like a lot of money for a MINI SUV, but bear in mind that it is mechanically very close to the X1 M35 that starts around $5,000 higher. In-segment, the Countryman is actually one of the better deals; the Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3 command a couple grand more while the Mercedes-Benz GLB is over $6,000 more expensive to start.

2026 MINI Countryman: Our Take

The best way to think about the MINI Countryman is that it’s a BMW X1 with a little bit more originality. While you lose some practicality, the MINI’s lower start price, unique styling ,and arguably better standard equipment make it a bit of a “if you know, you know” pick. Ultimately, it’s probably a little bit underrated, too. MINI only sold around 3,300 of them in Q3 2025, and that was a 34% uptick from last year’s figures. That’s less than half as many X1s BMW moved in the same time. The connoisseur’s choice? Perhaps not, but it’s definitely an SUV worth considering if it checks the boxes you need an SUV to.