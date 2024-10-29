MINI is steadily heading toward an all-electric future, and while its timeline may have shifted, the iconic British brand is set to deliver, at some point, its signature go-kart feeling powered solely by electricity. The latest addition to MINI’s electric lineup is the Aceman, a model produced in China. This origin is significant, as it represents a primary—and perhaps the only—barrier to introducing the Aceman to the United States.

Even though the MINI Aceman is not slated to come to the U.S. in the near future, I traveled to Copenhagen to test this new electric crossover. Positioned between the smaller MINI Cooper Electric and the larger MINI Countryman SE, the Aceman aims to offer a balance of practicality, driving fun, and efficiency that characterizes the brand’s DNA.

Same Batteries and Motors As The Cooper Electric

The model wasted was a MINI Aceman SE comes equipped with a 54.2 kWh battery (49.2 kWh net capacity), giving it a WLTP range of around 406 km (252 miles). It produces 215 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque, all delivered instantly to the front wheels. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is listed at 7.1 seconds, but it feels quicker on the road (more on that later), especially when navigating tight corners or making quick overtakes. Just like the Cooper electric (J01), all the power is only sent to the front-wheels and of course that’s going to play a role in its adoption in snowy areas.

MINI Aceman Good Perfect size for a practical city car

Good range

Priced appropiately Bad Charging capability could be faster

Interior quality could be better

Not coming to the U.S.

Charging wise, the MINI Aceman it has the same charging capabilities as the Cooper: 95 kW. At full charging speed, it’ll take nearly half an hour to juice up the batteries from 10% to 80%.

The Aceman measures 160.2 inches in length, 68.9 inches in width, and about 59 inches tall, placing it closer in size to the older R60 generation Countryman. It strikes a balance by offering more space than the Cooper Electric without the larger footprint of the Countryman Electric.

Since it rides on a dedicated EV-platform, interior and cargo space was optimized, so even though is 0.2 inches shorter than the R60 Countryman it has more room inside. The cargo capacity is also generous for a car of this size: 300 to 1,005 liters (10.6 to 35.4 cubic feet). It’s also worth noting that the electric Countryman SE is built on an internal combustion platform, which limits it from fully benefiting from the flexibility and space efficiency of a dedicated EV skateboard chassis.

Driving Dynamics: Fast, Composed, and Comfortable

Despite its relatively compact dimensions, the first-ever MINI Aceman drives with a maturity that might surprise those accustomed to the classic, playful nature of smaller MINIs. A journey in the new electric crossover took me from Copenhagen’s busy yet beautiful city center to scenic country roads and finally onto the highway, offering a perfect blend of different driving experiences.

One thing stood out immediately: this crossover is clearly engineered for daily comfort. MINI’s engineering team shared that they refined the suspension’s design philosophy to achieve a well-balanced feel, distinct from that of the Cooper SE. The Aceman feels like a more grown-up Cooper, with softer dampers and more travel, which enhances comfort. Additionally, the suspension settings and steering was also tuned to make it stable and predictable at higher speeds.

Driving over rough surfaces allowed me to truly test the suspension. Equipped with upgraded dampers and bushings compared to the Cooper SE, the Aceman smoothly absorbs bumps and stays composed on uneven roads. It’s a touch softer than the Cooper EV, offering a more forgiving ride on longer trips or less-than-ideal road conditions. During spirited driving, in sportiest Go-Kart mode, the Aceman’s suspension remains firm enough to keep body roll in check, yet it doesn’t punish you over bumps or rough patches.

If I were to compare the Aceman to the Cooper electric, I would say that suspension setup has been reworked to prioritize stability over sportiness.

Steering is another area where the Aceman has been differentiated from the Cooper Electric. Engineers wanted to avoid a steering setup that felt too sharp or sensitive at high speeds, instead opting for softer, less aggressive feel on highways. However, there is still a noticeable change in steering feedback when switching driving modes, ensuring that the car maintains its iconic MINI agility when needed.

Torque steering is also different in the Aceman. For example, when flooring the accelerator, there’s less of the twitchy, direct steering feel I’ve experienced in the Cooper J01. Instead, the steering is weighted for a balanced, comfortable drive, making it an easy daily driver without feeling overly light or too sporty. It also offers enough feedback for confident cornering, yet it’s not overly sensitive.

Naturally, there’s a hint of torque steer under hard acceleration, but it’s manageable and predictable, adding a bit of character to the drive.

City Driving

Navigating the streets of Copenhagen, the MINI Aceman showed its strengths as a city car. It has a generous turning radius, making it easy to maneuver through narrow European streets. The instant torque from the electric motor ensures quick getaways at traffic lights and a seamless, serene driving experience in stop-and-go traffic.

The regenerative braking system can be adjusted for different levels of energy recuperation—adaptive, low, moderate, or high—providing flexibility depending on your driving style. I found the adaptive setting to be the most practical for daily use, offering a smooth and efficient ride. Of course, if efficiency is at the top of your list, then you can opt for the one-pedal brake regen.

City driving in the Aceman immediately reminded me of my beloved BMW i3. I’ve always considered the i3’s size ideal for navigating large, busy cities, and in many respects, the Aceman echoes the qualities of BMW’s first mass-produced electric car. The Aceman feels like the ideal city car, offering ample practicality and space to comfortably suit a small family.

Efficiency is always a key concern with electric vehicles, and the Aceman doesn’t disappoint. During my time with the car, I managed to drive for over 5 hours, covering roughly 300 kilometers, and the Aceman returned an efficiency of 13.9 kWh/100 km which is in line with the project WLTP range.

This real-world efficiency is encouraging, showing that the Aceman can deliver on its range claims even when driven a bit harder than usual. There is a caveat though: the weather in Copenhagen was still quite nice with a temperature of around 18 Celsius.

Comparison to the Cooper SE and Countryman SE

So, how does the Aceman compare to its siblings, the Cooper Electric and the Countryman Electric? As you’d expect, it’s positioned between the two in both size and driving dynamics. The Cooper Electric feels more like a classic MINI—small, agile, and playful—while the Countryman Electric leans towards being a more mature, practical SUV. The Aceman strikes a balance, offering more interior space than the Cooper without the bulk of the Countryman.

This middle-ground approach is reflected in its driving behavior. While the Cooper is the sportiest, and the Countryman is the most comfortable, the Aceman offers a blend of both. It has the agility and responsiveness of the Cooper, but with a suspension setup that’s more forgiving and suitable for longer trips. If the Cooper is a go-kart and the Countryman a road cruiser, the Aceman is the ideal in-between, making it a versatile option for those who want a bit of everything.

In many ways, it’s a good replacement to the original R60, a crossover loved by many MINI aficionados.

The MINI Aceman may not be coming to the U.S. anytime soon, but for those in Europe looking for an electric car that’s easy to live with and enjoyable to drive, the Aceman is an excellent choice. It manages to carve out its own identity, and delivers a driving experience that feels mature yet still distinctly MINI. Of course, MINI purists might lean towards the Cooper for its sharper handling, but for me, if I lived in Europe, the Aceman would be my pick.

Of course, if you need even more MINI, the brand has you covered: a John Cooper Works version was just unveiled, but more on that in the near future!