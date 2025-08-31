With around 150 special colors to choose from, picking the right finish for the new M5 isn’t exactly easy. Thankfully, the Individual configurator lets you spec a “G90” in all the available shades. But while an online visualizer is nice, nothing beats seeing the real thing. If you want to know how certain colors look in the metal, you’ll have to keep an eye on BMW’s social media channels. Occasionally, special M5s occasionally pop up on Facebook and Instagram.

Case in point: the BMW Welt is currently showcasing Bavaria’s super sedan painted in a relatively rare Individual color. Codenamed “P7K,” Rosso Corsa Uni is one of several red shades available for the electrified V8 monster. The hue lends the German bruiser some Italian flair, as it traces its roots back to the 1920s when Maserati, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo used it for their race cars, before it became synonymous with Ferrari.

The M5 follows another BMW M product recently shown in Rosso Corsa (“Racing Red”). A few months ago, the i4 M60 slipped into its Ferrari-inspired racing overalls when it replaced the i4 M50. But the shade goes even further back in BMW’s palette, having appeared on a previous-generation M3 about a decade ago. Not long after, the M4 also turned heads with its Prancing Horse-inspired livery.

While BMW highlights the depth of the M5’s configurator, it’s already preparing a mid-cycle facelift. So soon? Well, yes and no. Although spy shots of the Life Cycle Impulse have been around for a few months, the updated model won’t launch for another two years. The M5 LCI is expected to adopt some Neue Klasse design cues once production begins in the second half of 2027. Naturally, the long-roof G99 model will share the same look.

Inside, the facelifted M5 is likely to bring major changes. The iX3 debuting next week will be BMW’s first production car with iDrive X, a next-gen infotainment system rolling out across the lineup before the end of the decade. The regular 5 Series (G60) should get it with its 2026 facelift, followed a year later by the range-topping M5.

In the meantime, BMW is pleased to report strong demand for the M5, with production evenly split between the two body styles. The M division had expected the sedan to be more popular, but global sales are roughly 50:50. Why? Americans actually prefer the Touring.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram