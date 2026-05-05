Article Summary All 20 BMW Art Cars will be on display together at BMW Welt in Munich from July 29 to August 31, 2026 -- the first time the complete collection has ever been in one place.

The exhibition caps the BMW Art Car World Tour, which has been running since March 2025 across more than 30 countries and 60 locations.

Olafur Eliasson's hydrogen-prototype-based installation, which has only been shown publicly three times since 2007, will be among the pieces on display.

There are 20 BMW Art Cars in existence. Yet, they have never all been in the same room. Thanks to BMW Welt, that changes this summer. The iconic building in the heart of Munich will host “BMW Art Cars — 20 Artists, 50 Years of Innovation. Reunited at BMW Welt” from July 29 through August 31, 2026. The opening ceremony is on July 28. It is the final stop of the BMW Art Car World Tour, a global exhibition that has been running since March 2025 to mark the collection’s 50th anniversary.

The collection started in 1975 when French racing driver and art dealer Herve Poulain persuaded Jochen Neerpasch, then head of BMW Motorsport, to invite Alexander Calder to paint a race car. The result was a BMW 3.0 CSL that ran at Le Mans that same year. It was not subtle — Calder’s primary-color geometry on a racing livery turned heads in the pits and in the grandstands alike. That car started something that now spans five decades and includes contributions from Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, David Hockney, Jeff Koons, Jenny Holzer, and 14 others.

The Art Cars are not just art objects. Each one is a snapshot of where BMW was, where racing was, and where contemporary art was at the moment of its creation. Warhol’s M1 from 1979 looks nothing like Robert Rauschenberg’s 635 CSi from 1986, and neither resembles Cao Fei’s M6 GT3 from 2017. That range — from Minimalism to Pop Art to Digital Art — is the actual story the collection tells when all 20 are in the same space.

Eliasson’s Frozen Installation Returns

The piece most people will want to see is Olafur Eliasson’s contribution from 2007. His BMW H2R Project, based on a hydrogen prototype, is not a painted car — it is an installation that requires a frozen environment to display properly. It has only been shown publicly three times since its premiere. Whether that setup will be fully recreated at BMW Welt has not been confirmed in the exhibition materials, but the fact that it is included at all is notable.

Julie Mehretu’s Car Is Not Really About The Car

At the other end of the timeline is Julie Mehretu’s BMW M Hybrid V8 from 2024, the 20th Art Car. Mehretu approached the project differently than any of her predecessors — she co-founded the African Film and Media Arts Collective (AFMAC) with screenwriter and film producer Mehret Mandefro, using the Art Car commission as a starting point for a broader cultural initiative that brought together artists and filmmakers from Africa and the diaspora. The final exhibition from that project, “Turning Towards the Sun,” opens at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town in December 2026.

The World Tour By The Numbers

Before landing in Munich, the World Tour stopped at 60 locations across more than 30 countries and drew over two million visitors. The venues ranged from Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Dubai to Le Mans, Pebble Beach, and the ADI Design Museum in Milan. The last stops before Munich are the Classic Car House in Copenhagen (through June 21) and Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como (May 15-17). The Munich exhibition runs daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at BMW Welt, Am Olympiapark 1. Admission details have not been announced.