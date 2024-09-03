COUPE SPORT LIGHTWEIGHT, this is not—at least in the department of weight. Behold the modern-day successor to the iconic one-off E31 M8 – the 2024 BMW M8 Competition. In an age where the G90 M5 weighs about nearly 1,000 lbs more than its predecessor, the 2024 BMW M8 Competition weighs approximately 1,500 lbs more than, for example, the 1973 3.0 CSL. So, should we judge a vehicle based on its weight? Yes. Absolutely!

A Fast and Luxurious GT

In modern parlance, the M8 is BMW’s GT flagship with 617 hp and 553 ft-lbs of torque, rocketing to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds. What more could you want from a luxury Gran Tourer that handles and brakes as the M8 does? Some would argue for less weight. It’s rare to consider that modern-day advances in performance and safety do not come without weight gains. At the end of the day, many people might not feel safe in a 1973 CSL equipped with the M8 Competition’s power. Combine that with 70s-era braking and handling, and the situation becomes even more precarious. Imagine hurtling down the highway at triple-digit speeds, without the protection of modern safety features like airbags, ABS, or DSC, all while the front end is on the verge of going airborne.

This particular example comes from Spokane BMW and its General Manager Chris Marino who has an affinity for wild BMWs painted by the Individual department in Germany. This 2024 BMW M8 Competition was painted in the iconic Imola Red paint. The color made its debut in 2000 on the E46 BMW M3 – a much sought-after classic.

It also features the carbon fiber package which ties together the carbon fiber splitter, diffuser, mirror caps, side gills with the lightweight and equally cool carbon fiber roof. You’re also getting carbon fiber tips for the exhaust system which channels a deep growl from that TwinTurbo V8 engine. You might have heard that engine before which shines on cold starts, and under heavy loads, helping you understand what auto-nirvana should sound like.

The M8 Competition is a unique proposition in the BMW lineup and often underrated. At a glance, the BMW M8 Coupe might seem overshadowed by more established names like the Porsche 911 . But to get this kind of supercar-like performance could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars more. The BMW M8, with its starting price around $138,500, is indeed one of the most expensive models in BMW’s current lineup. This high price point has arguably been a barrier to its broader acceptance and success. But deals cane be had, especially with BMW stores looking to more their M8 stock.

Now if you throw in that beautiful Imola Red color, then this BMW M8 Competition is certainly an eye-catcher wherever it goes.