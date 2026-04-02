Update: We just learned that the early fall deliveries timeline still stands as the production in Debrecen is quickly ramping up. If you’ve been waiting patiently for the BMW iX3 to arrive in America, the wait is almost over — and we now have a clearer picture of the timeline than ever before. We’ve heard for months that BMW of North America is preparing to take orders sometimes in June with deliveries following a few months later.

This week, dealers across the U.S. got some additional details from BMW corporate. According to the dealer, BMW’s online iX3 pages — complete with official US pricing — is expected to go live in late April or early May. There will also be documents distributed to dealers first which will lay out the full lineup of trims, packages, options, and associated pricing — the essential reference for anyone serious about placing an order or advising customers.

May: Official Unveiling Dealer Events

Formal “unveiling” events are planned for May. With pricing and ordering guides already out by that point, the unveiling will serve more as a marketing moment than a pure information drop — expect test drives, media coverage, and a plenty of social media posts in that time frame.

By June, most dealerships should have receive some iX3s models on their lots for display and test drives. These early cars, however, will not be available for purchase — dealers have been told they are not permitted to sell them at this stage.

June is also when the full “build your own” configurator is expected to go live, allowing buyers to spec out their exact car and see final pricing in real time. Alongside this, BMW will begin taking orders and deposits in June, so you’ll be able to get in the queue and lock in your configuration as soon as the ordering tools are ready.

September: US Production Begins

American-spec iX3s are slated to go into production in early September. This lines up with BMW’s broader manufacturing cadence and suggests the company is taking the US launch seriously, rather than treating it as an afterthought fed by leftover European inventory.

Late September / Early October: First Deliveries

If everything stays on schedule, the first US customers should begin receiving their iX3s in late September or early October. That’s a tight window between production start and delivery, which implies BMW is expecting a relatively smooth ramp-up. Of course, timelines in the automotive industry are always subject to change, so we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

[Source: Bimmerpost]