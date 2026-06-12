The one-off Vision BMW ALPINA has arrived at the BMW Welt as a design study to preview an exciting future for the BMW Group's newly added luxury brand.

Article Summary The Vision BMW ALPINA is based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe but with an entirely different body and a 2027 7 Series-derived interior.

It's purely a design study to show the way forward for ALPINA as a BMW Group brand. Some of the styling elements will carry over to production cars.

The first BMW ALPINA model will be a high-end 7 Series launching next year with V8 and electric power. An X7 will follow shortly.

It’s been nearly a month since BMW stunned crowds at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. People gathered around ALPINA’s shapely new coupe to admire its sleek bodywork, which hides a chassis borrowed from the 8 Series Gran Coupe. Since then, the two-door beauty has traveled from the shores of Lake Como in Italy to Munich, Germany, where it currently resides at the BMW Welt.

The coupe’s status hasn’t changed since BMW first unveiled it. Sadly, it still isn’t headed for production. Even if it were, it would need to be based on a different model than the 8 Series Gran Coupe. The G16 has already gone out of production, meaning engineers and designers would have to rely on another donor car. Whether that will happen remains uncertain, but some of the design elements are expected to reach a production model in 2027.

Recently facelifted, the 2027 7 Series will receive the BMW ALPINA treatment to take on the Bentley Flying Spur. It’s reasonable to expect retro-inspired touches such as the 20-spoke wheels and side decals to carry over to the sedan. Whether the concept’s shark nose, distinctive kidney grille, and slim taillights will make the transition remains a mystery.

A Clear Distinction Between The Standard 7 Series And The ALPINA Version

For what it’s worth, dealers in the United States have reportedly seen the car, and it features unique front and rear fascias that differ from those of the G70 7 Series. As for the cabin, it’s said to be “significantly more luxurious,” and we can already clearly see that in the coupe’s interior. Although it’s obviously related to the company’s flagship sedan, BMW has raised the bar with more upscale materials and finishes.

Even the sedan’s codename is rumored to change, with the ALPINA variant known internally as the G72. Naturally, all of this will come with a lofty price tag. Don’t be surprised if the starting price exceeds $200,000 when production begins sometime in the fall of 2027. Before a coupe receives the green light, another model will likely arrive first: an SUV based on the second-generation X7 (G67). ALPINA’s G69 shouldn’t be far behind the sedan, so expect a debut around 2028.

In the meantime, ALPINA’s new era under the BMW Group umbrella begins with this strikingly beautiful coupe. Even as a one-off, it lays a promising foundation for what lies ahead. Although the design study packs a V8 under the hood, fully electric ALPINAs are already in the pipeline. It’s a matter of when, not if. The first two EVs are likely to be based on the i7 M70 and a future iX7 M70.