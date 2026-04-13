A newly surfaced trademark filing suggests BMW’s ALPINA sub-brand may be heading into territory it has never explored before: an upscale version of the X6. According to a March filing with the World Intellectual Property Organization, discovered by CarBuzz, BMW has registered the “XB6” designation. The name follows ALPINA’s established naming convention for SUVs, where the “B” signals a gasoline-powered model — “B” being short for Benzin, the German word for petrol. Diesel variants, by contrast, typically carry a “D” in their badge.
The significance here is straightforward: ALPINA has never officially manufactured the X6. While the brand has worked with BMW’s other coupe-style SUV, the X4, that resulted in the XD4 — a diesel-only model sold outside the United States, positioned as a refined, torque-rich grand tourer rather than a track-focused performance machine. The diesel-only approach was reportedly a deliberate strategy to sidestep overlap with BMW’s own X4 M.
An XB6, by contrast, would be gasoline-powered and would sit in significantly more prominent territory. The X6 has always occupied a bold, statement-making position in BMW’s lineup, and an ALPINA interpretation could give it a distinctive identity — blending high-speed composure and long-distance comfort in a way that diverges meaningfully from a potential X6 M Competition.
That distinction matters more now than ever. With ALPINA fully integrated under the BMW factory umbrella following a 2022 acquisition, the brand’s role within the broader product portfolio is being redefined. The thinking appears to be a cleaner division of labor: BMW M pushes further toward extreme, track-oriented performance to sharpen its rivalry with Mercedes-AMG, while ALPINA fills the space for buyers who want effortless speed wrapped in understated luxury.
That said, a trademark filing is not a production confirmation. BMW files designations regularly, and not every name makes it to a showroom. But of course, securing the XB6 names makes sense, just in case the demand for a high-end, quirky and powerful SUV surges. In the mean time, stay tuned to learn more about ALPINA’s plans under the BMW leadership in the next few weeks.
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