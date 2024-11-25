Saying goodbye is a common thing these days in an ever-changing automotive world, where the transition to a new way of motoring is forcing us to change and see some of the most iconic creations leave the scene. One of those is a special pair of cars, which were developed and sold by a Bavarian specialist from Buchloe, Germany. The ALPINA XD3 and XD4 are no longer produced nor part of the Germans’ model lineup.

The Ultimate Diesel SUVs

The mid-range SUV was introduced in 2013 and has, ever since that moment, offered a unique package in the premium SUV segment. About 11 years ago, the Germans combined the base second-generation X3 F25 with their signature range of upgrades and refinements. Surprisingly, ALPINA chose the three-liter diesel engine known from the D5 Biturbo as the powerplant under the bonnet, allowing drivers and owners more exclusivity, power, and opulence than the standard offerings. The signature torquey nature of the engine offered 350 hp and 700 Nm, converting it via the 8-speed Switch-tronic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system to the road.

ALPINA XD3 Good Powerful Diesel Engine

Luxury Interior

Top speeds of 267 km/h (166 mph) Bad Limited Availability

Minimal Upgrades in LCI Models

Premium Price Tag

The recipe of combining BMW’s practicality and performance pedigree with ALPINA’s refined engineering and luxury didn’t change through the history of the model series, which left the scene earlier this year during the spring. The second generation arrived on the scene in 2018 and was based on the G01 X3 platform. This time, the performance came from a three-liter diesel engine with quad turbochargers producing a total of 770 Nm and 388 horsepower through a similar drivetrain setup as its predecessor.

The latest iteration, the LCI facelift, meant the final version of the XD3 and XD4 arrived on the scene. The new model variant followed the BMW facelift of the X3 and X4, offering a fresh styling, improved technology, and upgraded powertrain to maintain its position as the ultimate performance diesel SUV. The LCI model continued to have sheer interest the past years among the ALPINA customer base, with the last models produced in May of this year. Numbers 999 and 1000 left the BMW factory in Spartanburg and were shipped to Europe, destined to be the final customer XD3 (pictured here) and the final XD3 (for ALPINA’s personal collection).

The ALPINA recipe

Throughout its lifespan, the XD3 (and XD4) were given the signature treatment from the specialist in Buchloe. From technical upgrades to the engine, suspension, and brakes, to subtle design changes to the front, rear, and wheels, but also improved refinements within the cabin, making the standard meal taste so much better. The facelifted models offered minor refinements while following BMW’s design changes and keeping the performance levels in line with what is expected from an ALPINA.

The strongest aspect of the duo has always been its unique blend of mixing spacious everyday utility and practicality with driving comfort and dynamic performance abilities. The SUVs are capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds and have a top speed of 267 km/h (166 mph) in the case of the XD3, and 268 km/h (167 mph) when you would have opted for the coupe-shaped XD4.

Over the past six years, the performance came from a 3.0-liter straight-six engine with quad-turbo charging. The LCI models deliver 394 hp and a maximum torque of 800 Nm, which is an increase of 6 hp and 30 Nm on its predecessor. The powertrain provided smooth, relentless acceleration and was a testament to ALPINA’s focus on drivability and having torque on tap lower in the rev band. Stopping power was available via an optional high-performance brake system with lightweight drilled composite discs measuring 395 mm (15.6“) at the front and 398 mm (15.7“) at the rear.

Other than this performance increase, no major technical upgrades were made other than fitting a rear limited-slip differential as standard. The engineers fine-tuned the handling of the vehicle via their new Performance Control unit and made sure the aerodynamic profile was updated based on BMW’s design alterations. The subtle changes allow for a knowledgeable eye to see the differences between the LCI and pre-LCI models.

Signature luxury refinements

The XD3’s exterior features ALPINA’s signature touches, including aerodynamic enhancements, a more aggressive front splitter, and a rear diffuser. The optional 20-spoke 22-inch ALPINA Classic wheels and decals on the sides of the SUV complete the bespoke look, making the vehicle look more masculine. Additionally, as standard, you have 20-inch wheels available as well. They come with lockable hub covers and hidden air valves. Both sets are fitted with Pirelli performance tires carrying the model-specific ALP designation. They were tailored to the vehicle by Pirelli and the ALPINA engineers.

Inside the cabin, the ALPINA XD3 features hand-stitched Lavalina leather, unique wood or metal inlays, and digital displays with ALPINA-specific graphics. These luxurious details encompass a number of examples such as the hand-crafted sports steering wheel finished in LAVALINA leather with blue/green stitching, the ALPINA door sills, and the trademark production plaque. These all set it apart from BMW’s standard offerings. The XD3 also came more highly equipped out of the factory in comparison to the base model; the X3 M40d.

Everyday refinement

For those having been lucky to experience the LCI and/or pre-LCI model, you will have noticed that all comes together on the road. Both models share the true nature of what ALPINA wants to offer you; it’s both thrilling as it is composed. The quad-turbo diesel engine provides the right level of torque low in the rev band, translating to rapid acceleration, especially during mid-range overtakes.

The handling is supported by a stable chassis that feels quite similar in both cars. The differences between the LCI and pre-LCI are relatively small. Both feel agile and precise, with minimal body roll thanks to ALPINA’s specific suspension setup. Despite its sporty capabilities, the ride remains comfortable, even on uneven roads. The steering is slightly heavier than the standard X3 but provides excellent feedback and confidence when you do want to do some level of spirited driving.

On the highway, the XD3 does what it does best; it excels as a long-distance cruiser. The cabin remains relatively serene. It is never Rolls-Royce level of quiet, but via the use of decent noise insulation, you have a level of refinement that befits its premium price tag. For those wondering which factor the diesel powerplant plays, I can share that the fuel economy is commendable for a performance-focused diesel. It makes the XD3 an immensely practical choice for those who value efficiency alongside performance.

We Will Miss These SUVs

With the ALPINA brand leaving the Bovensiepen office in Buchloe at the end of 2025, the current ALPINA model lineup will come to an end. The XD3 and XD4 left the scene earlier this year after we saw the B7, B5, and D5 have the same fate years before. Next year, the remaining models (the XB7, B8, B3 GT, B4 GT, and D3) will end their production runs, leaving us with no signature ALPINA models in production at BMW plants from the 1st of January 2026 onwards.

From this day, the ALPINA brand – not the company – will be in the hands of the marketing specialists at BMW in Munich. They acquired the brand assets and corporate identity, allowing them to develop their answer to Mercedes’ Maybach brand. Time will have to tell what the ALPINA brand under the wings of BMW will entail. Until that moment, we still have the ability to acquire one of the final cars wearing the historical badge, which has carried so much meaning since the ’70s.

For the XD3 and XD4, the production has come to an end, which doesn’t mean you won’t be able to experience its ability to blend power, luxury, and practicality into a cohesive package. Numerous delivery mileage vehicles are available at European dealers. Therefore, for those seeking an SUV that combines the best of ALPINA’s performance pedigree with day-to-day usability, the XD3 (and XD4) remain a benchmark in a market where diesel-powered SUVs are hardly available anymore, and you are left with loads of electric-powered machinery, which simply isn’t able to offer what both the XD3 with its practicality and XD4 with its style factor are able to bring to the table.

There is simply no match to either model in the market today, which makes their farewell such a heartfelt “auf Wiedersehen.”

[Photos provided by @about.cars.yo]