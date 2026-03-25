Article Summary A prototype of the 2027 BMW 7 Series was seen at the Nürburgring undergoing final testing.

The test car had less camouflage, revealing a switch from horizontal to vertical main lights.

The prototype also had a largely exposed grille, featuring horizontal bars.

With its debut right around the corner, BMW is starting to peel away some of the 7 Series’ disguise. A prototype of the facelifted “G70” was spotted this week lapping the Nürburgring with less camouflage. With less masking up front, a few interesting changes compared to the outgoing model are now visible.

While the daytime running lights remain in their usual position and appear to follow an evolutionary design, the main headlights are not as you remember them. BMW seems to be moving from a horizontal layout to a vertical setup with stacked light modules. There’s still a clear separation between the DRLs and the low/high beams. Similarly, next year’s second-generation X7 will retain a split-headlight configuration.

This 7 Series LCI also features an exposed grille, revealing mildly updated kidney grilles with horizontal bars. The front bumper suggests this test car is equipped with the M Sport Package. However, prototypes often feature a mix-and-match of parts, so nothing is certain.

What we can say with confidence is that BMW was testing a 7 Series powered by a combustion engine. It’s not a fully electric prototype, as an i7 would carry a yellow safety sticker indicating the presence of high-voltage components. Plug-in hybrids require this as well, and this car is clearly not a 750e, as it lacks the charging port on the front fender.

Although the car was captured from a distance, we can already spot the back of the new iDrive central display. At the rear, BMW is also revising the taillight graphics, but the visible double-line signature suggests the 7 Series won’t adopt the ultra-slim lights of the new i3 sedan. The taillights are likely wider than they appear, as camouflage on the trunk lid hides their full extent. They may even stretch toward the center, possibly split by the BMW roundel to echo the i3’s design.

All will be revealed in just a few weeks. The 2027 BMW 7 Series is set to debut at the Beijing Auto Show, which kicks off on April 22 with its first press day. That said, BMW may choose to unveil the car slightly earlier. The ALPINA version, potentially codenamed “G72,” will likely arrive later.