Article Summary The 2026 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este takes place May 15–17.

For the first time, the ALPINA brand will be publicly displayed as a wholly owned BMW Group subsidiary.

The BMW Group will have two world premieres at the show, including a concept from BMW Motorrad.

BMW certainly enjoys making us wait for ALPINA’s reboot as a super-luxury brand. Although there have been updates on the corporate side, such as a new badge and wordmark, we still haven’t seen a car. For now, we’ll have to make do with knowing the 20-spoke wheel design will carry over into the new era. Likewise, the elliptical quad exhausts will remain, as will the pinstripes, but this time hand-painted.

We might learn more about BMW ALPINA at the 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The brand’s inaugural public outing will take place on the shores of Lake Como in Italy between May 15 and 17. Whether we’ll see a new car remains a mystery, as the company isn’t committing to unveiling a product. Instead, “BMW ALPINA will present itself directly to the public for the first time.”

Bridging the gap between top-end BMWs and Rolls-Royce, the reinvented ALPINA brand will allegedly initially focus on the 7 Series. BMW will give the “G70” a facelift next month at the Beijing Auto Show before potentially introducing a lavish “G72” with ALPINA branding to rival the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Later this decade, the second-generation X7 “G67” might spawn a Maybach GLS-rivaling “G69.”

It’s highly unlikely there will ever be ALPINA versions based on the 5 Series, let alone the 3 Series. Consequently, don’t expect cars like the B3 and XD3 to return. Although a new B8 would have been a good fit, the 8 Series is being phased out this year without a replacement in sight.

It’s unrealistic to expect BMW to build a completely new factory for ALPINA models. That would be a costly endeavor, making it unfeasible for what will ultimately be low-volume products. Even ALPINA says its cars will be “for the discerning few,” so it’s never going to be a volume brand. Instead, BMW will build the cars at existing plants, which it is currently upgrading to match the elevated status of these products.

In the meantime, the 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este won’t be just about ALPINA. The BMW Group promises two world premieres, including a “spectacular vision vehicle” from its Motorrad division. It’s unclear whether the other will be a BMW or a Rolls-Royce, but something new is on the horizon.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the M3 E30, and BMW is celebrating the milestone by bringing all six generations to the event. Additionally, Broad Arrow Auctions will have an M3 GTS (E92) up for grabs. One of just 150 cars made, the high-performance coupe has only 1,902 kilometers (1,182 miles) on the clock. Offered without reserve, the rare car is expected to fetch between €180,000 and €240,000 ($208,000–$277,000).