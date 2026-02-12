It’s been almost a year since BMW secretly trademarked a new ALPINA logo, and now it’s finally official. Chronologically, this marks the fifth update to the iconic badge, building on the 2002 version with a more modern twist. Yes, the shield is gone, but the two key elements remain: the throttle body and crankshaft.

Bear in mind that we’re looking at the online version of the redesigned logo. It’s important to note that the physical badge may feature slight differences. In any case, it’s clear that BMW ALPINA has refined its emblem, giving it a cleaner, minimalist appearance. We’re already familiar with the updated typeface, as it was introduced at the beginning of the year.

While we’re still patiently waiting to see the first car of the BMW ALPINA era, we’re getting an early look at the wheel design. As previously teased on social media, the legendary 20-spoke wheel is receiving a makeover that nods to the past while introducing a fresh interpretation of the unmistakable spokes ALPINA models have worn for half a century.

Before the rumored BMW ALPINA–badged 7 Series breaks cover later this year, we’re learning it will come standard with high-end leather. All future models are expected to follow suit, including a luxury SUV based on the next-generation X7. Insiders claim these two vehicles will spearhead BMW ALPINA’s launch as a standalone brand, with Mercedes-Maybach squarely in its crosshairs.

While it’s too early to discuss pricing, it would make sense for ALPINA’s take on the G70 sedan to cost more than a fully loaded BMW 7 Series. We’ve heard it has been assigned a separate internal codename, G72, suggesting substantial changes over the donor car. Similarly, the X7 (G67) will spawn a G69 that’ll cost more than the top-end BMW X7.

Unlike ALPINAs of the past, the new models may even offer fully electric drivetrains. While that may have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago, EVs are inevitable given increasingly strict emissions regulations. Those who prefer combustion engines can still look forward to inline-sixes and V8s. However, we wouldn’t hold our breath for the return of the V12, as it will likely remain exclusive to Rolls-Royce.

The historic ALPINA company is still alive and well in Buchloe, where it continues to support the roughly 40,000 cars currently on the road. It’s been rebranded as ALPINA Classic and is now joined by a new firm founded by Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen. The sons of late ALPINA founder Burkard Bovensiepen have established Bovensiepen Automobile GmbH. The new venture focuses on entirely new coachbuilt cars, led by a Zagato-designed coupe.