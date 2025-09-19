BMW’s unveiling of the new iX3 has opened the floodgates for renderings of other models adopting Neue Klasse styling. We’ve already seen a stunning yet hypothetical Z4, but what about something in the volume segment? With a small electric car officially confirmed recently, it’s no surprise that someone has taken a crack at imagining Bavaria’s entry-level EV.

This speculative five-door hatchback envisions what the luxury brand is likely to call the “i1.” The new iX3’s sleek styling bodes well for an attractive compact car we could see as early as 2028. Although it’s only a digital design exercise not affiliated with BMW, it offers hope for a stylish hatch and an unofficial preview of how different the lineup will look just a few years from now.

While the 2026 iX3 features a vertical kidney grille as a nod to a bygone era, only crossovers will use that retro-inspired look. Sedans and probably all other conventional body styles (coupes, wagons, etc.) will adopt wide kidney grilles instead. The 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept already hinted at what to expect from non-SUV models.

We weren’t exactly enamored with the concept’s unusually high-mounted taillights. That holds true here as well, though recent spy photos of the i3 suggest a less obtrusive design. On the iX3, the taillights complement the crossover’s rear proportions nicely. Hopefully, that should hold true across the lineup once the Neue Klasse family is fully fleshed out.

For those who prefer a proper trunk, an i2 Gran Coupe (NB8) or something similar should arrive around 2030. It’s too early to say for certain, but BMW might not renew its cheapest cars with combustion engines. The F70 and F74 are expected to continue until around 2032. At that point, the i1 and i2 will have already been on sale for a few years.

But the i1 and i2 won’t be part of the 40+ cars BMW is launching in its first wave of Neue Klasse products. Still, the company insists it’s not abandoning the entry-level class. Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President of BMW Brand and Product Management, was recently quoted as saying, “It has never been a question that we step out of the smaller-car segment.”

Consequently, an i1 is more a question of when than if. At launch, expect a return to form with a rear-wheel-drive layout. But unlike the tail-happy first two generations of the 1 Series, there obviously won’t be a combustion engine powering the rear axle. BMW is already phasing out FWD electric cars since its latest e-motors are designed exclusively for rear- and all-wheel-drive setups. That could also mean RWD MINIs are coming.

Photo: sugardesign_1 / Instagram