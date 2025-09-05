On the same day BMW unveils the new iX3, its arch-nemesis Mercedes is previewing a direct rival. No longer called EQC, the new model goes by the GLC with EQ Technology moniker and boasts a vastly different interior. If you’re not a fan of screens, you’ll have to look elsewhere because this electric crossover is all about them. Actually, it’s just one, huge screen.

BMW itself is supersizing its infotainment with iDrive X and a 17.9-inch screen. However, it pales in comparison to the massive 39.1-inch display Mercedes has given the GLC with EQ Technology. This single panel stretches almost the entire width of the dashboard. Previously, models from Stuttgart used either two or three separate displays, but now they’ve all been merged into one.

Mercedes calls it the latest evolution of its Hyperscreen, featuring matrix backlight technology with more than 1,000 individual LEDs. One party trick is the ability to adjust two sections simultaneously via built-in sliders. Not all versions of the EV will get this interior, though, as only the pricier trims will look like this. The giant screen is optional, so cheaper models are likely to have smaller, separate displays.

All of a sudden, the 2026 iX3’s setup doesn’t look nearly as overwhelming as the GLC’s, does it? Compared with Mercedes, BMW is taking a different approach with the first Neue Klasse model. The center screen and Panoramic Vision projection, located at the base of the windshield, will be standard across the lineup. However, buyers will have to pay extra for the 3D head-up display.

The two electric SUVs will compete globally, including in the United States, where the old iX3 and EQC were never sold. Both will share the spotlight next week at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich. Much like BMW is putting the finishing touches on an i3 sedan, Mercedes is preparing a C-Class EV; proof that the German luxury battle is heating up in the electric segment.

Photos: Mercedes-Benz