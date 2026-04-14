Article Summary BMW says the iX3's order intake is exceeding the company's expectations.

More than 50,000 iX3s have been ordered in Europe since September 2025.

More than half of the BMW X3s ordered are the electric iX3.

It takes a different kind of X3 to threaten the X3’s dominance in the sales charts. More than half of the X3s ordered in Europe are for the fully electric iX3 (“NA5”). Since the order books opened in September, well over 50,000 orders have been placed by customers across the continent.

By October 2025, the iX3 was already outselling the X3 in Germany. Fast forward to April 2026, and that statement now applies to the entire continent. Even BMW is surprised by the strong order intake for its Neue Klasse SUV. It’s important to note that only the iX3 50 xDrive is currently available to order, with a cheaper iX3 40 arriving in Europe this summer. The upcoming base model is priced at €63,400 in Germany.

Once the order books open for the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive derivative, BMW is likely to see another influx of orders. The iX3 40 has a smaller battery (82.6 kWh vs. 108.7 kWh), but it still delivers 395 miles (635 kilometers) on a single charge. Customers will sacrifice 106 miles (170 kilometers) to save a substantial €7,500 compared to the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model with its larger battery pack.

BMW has already added a second shift at the Debrecen plant in Hungary to meet demand. Deliveries to customers have only recently begun in Europe, with other regions to follow later this year. In the United States, the first shipments should arrive in either late September or early October.

Meanwhile, the iX3’s early success in Europe has helped the BMW Group increase EV orders on the continent by 40% compared to the first three months of 2025. Even so, global electric vehicle sales still fell by 20.1% to 87,458 units through March. BMW partly attributes the decline to the discontinuation of EV incentives in the United States.

The iX3 could gain a third variant before the end of the year. The base 40 model is reportedly set to pair its smaller battery with a dual-motor setup. The slightly higher curb weight from adding a front motor could result in a minor range drop, but xDrive would compensate with improved all-weather capability.

In the meantime, BMW is introducing a long-wheelbase iX3 next week at the Beijing Auto Show. Stretched models have typically been reserved for China, but that has been changing in recent years. Case in point, the iX3 “NA6” will also be offered in at least four other markets: India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.