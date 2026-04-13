Article Summary BMW has officially confirmed to BMWBLOG that it is ending U.S. allocation of the BMW iX, while the model continues to be sold in other global markets.

The decision is part of BMW's shift to its Neue Klasse platform, with the new iX3 — powered by Gen6 eDrive technology — set to arrive in the U.S. in the coming months.

BMW says it remains fully committed to EV sales in America, with more Neue Klasse models to follow the iX3.

BMW has confirmed to BMWBLOG that it is ending U.S. allocation of the iX, the electric flagship that arrived in 2021 as the brand’s most ambitious bet on a battery-powered future. The move marks a clean break from the current generation of BMW EVs in America as the company shifts its focus entirely to the upcoming Neue Klasse lineup. Production will continue for the rest of the world into 2027. In a statement provided exclusively to BMWBLOG, a BMW spokesperson said:

“We are proud of what we have accomplished with the BMW iX. Since its introduction, it has served as a technological showcase, pushing the boundaries of design, manufacturing, sustainability, and circularity. Our success in the U.S. is driven by a broad and flexible powertrain portfolio that allows us to navigate a dynamic environment while continuing to evolve our lineup. As part of this progression, we are concluding U.S. allocation of the BMW iX as we prepare for the next generation of our fully electric vehicles. We remain fully committed to electrification in the U.S. and are transitioning to our upcoming Neue Klasse models, beginning with the BMW iX3, powered by our latest Gen6 eDrive technology. This marks the beginning of the Neue Klasse era and the introduction of these technologies across our future portfolio, and we are confident these vehicles will surpass the expectations of customers when they enter the U.S. market in the coming months.”

The iX’s Run in the U.S.

The iX landed in America as a statement car — polarizing styling, a sweeping interior that abandoned virtually every conventional BMW design cue, and technology that previewed where the brand intended to go. The xDrive50/xDrive60 and the M60/M70 performance variant gave buyers genuine range and performance, and BMW used the iX as a platform to develop the sixth-generation eDrive system that will now power the entire Neue Klasse wave.

It was never a volume seller, but that was arguably never the point. BMW treated the iX as a proof of concept as much as a product. And it’s been one of our favorite BMWs in the last five years. It’s also still a great buy considering it can deliver over 300 miles of range (depending on the model), space for five and a daily driving experience which rivals that of a 7 Series limousine.

Worth noting: this is a U.S.-only decision. The iX is not being discontinued globally. BMW’s statement refers specifically to American market allocation, and the model continues to be sold in other markets. There is also still time to grab an iX if you’re in the market. Your local dealership might have units available or can source one from other dealers.

The new BMW iX3 and iX5 are Just Around the Corner

The BMW iX3 is the lead vehicle of the Neue Klasse rollout in the United States. Built on an entirely new architecture with Gen6 eDrive technology — offering substantially improved range, faster charging, and a more integrated electrical system — the iX3 is expected to arrive in the U.S. in the fall. It will be followed by additional Neue Klasse models, including the first-ever BMW iX5 SUV.