Article Summary Spring efficiency hits 3.2 mi/kWh, bringing real-world range back in line with BMW's EPA estimate of 290–312 miles.

The air suspension and near-silent cabin make the iX the top EV SUV for road trips — a family of four with five days of luggage had zero complaints.

A loaded iX xDrive45 at $65–$70K is still the right buy over the incoming iX3 if comfort and long-distance ease are your priorities.

A few months ago I wrote about spending a brutal Chicago winter with the 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 — no home Level 2 charger, no preconditioning, temperatures bottoming out at -10°F. The conclusion was that it works, but winter makes you earn it. Now I’ve had time with the iX in genuinely pleasant weather, driven it on a real family road trip, and watched the charging landscape evolve around it. The gap between January and April is bigger than I expected — and most of it’s in the iX’s favor.

The Numbers First

Spring efficiency is coming in at 3.2 miles per kWh consistently, which puts the iX squarely within its EPA-estimated range of 290–312 miles under normal driving conditions. That figure that felt hypothetical in January — when I was seeing 2.4–2.7 mi/kWh in the brutal cold — is now just the number I’m actually getting. DC fast charging is back to the 32–35 minute window for 10–80%. The version of this car that exists in temperate weather is definitely a different ownership proposition than the one I was describing in February.

The Star Is Still the Air Suspension

I’ve been saying it since the first review and I’ll say it again: the air suspension is what makes this car. Chicago roads are genuinely rough — potholes, frost heaves, patched asphalt that never quite levels out — and the iX absorbs all of it with a composure that still catches me off guard. We’re talking 22-inch M Performance wheels and tires on surfaces that would make a smaller car feel agricultural, and the cabin stays quiet and undisturbed. This is what I mean when I call the iX the 7 Series of SUVs.

2026 BMW iX xDrive45 Good Air suspension delivers 7 Series-level ride comfort on Chicago's worst roads

Genuinely spacious cabin handles two car seats, two adults

Tesla Supercharger access plus plug & charge makes public charging nearly frictionless Bad DC fast charging tops out well below 350kW stations it regularly encounters

Trunk cover lacks the auto-retracting roller from the X5; most owners will just remove it

Fixed panoramic roof — no option to open it, which matters more than you'd expect with kids

The silence reinforces it. Wind noise is minimal, road noise is minimal, and the combination of that hushed powertrain and the suspension’s ability to neutralize the road means long stretches of driving pass in genuine comfort. When I want to feel more BMW in the car — when I actually want some sharpness — Sport mode tightens everything up, or at least as much as it makes sense in a heavy electric SUV. The 3.5-degree rear-wheel steering makes a real difference in tight city spots and parking garages. But I’ll be honest: I go days without touching Sport mode. Most of my driving is deeply boring, and that’s not a bad thing. Being safe, comfortable, and efficient is more meaningful to me right now than sporty driving. When I want the sporty stuff, we have a sports car for that.

A Road Trip That Answered Real Questions

We took the iX on a five-day road trip recently — two adults, two car seats with two kids actually in them, and luggage for five days packed in the back. This is the test that matters for this kind of car, and it passed. The interior is genuinely spacious in a way that the dimensions on paper don’t fully convey. Everyone was comfortable, the kids had room, the luggage fit. Could we have used a third row? Maybe with a larger family or if we were hauling more gear — that’s what the X7 is for. But for our family, the iX had everything we needed.

The hands-free highway driving is a genuine asset on long trips. My wife, who loves both the high seating position and the feeling of something substantial underneath her, was completely sold on this as a road trip vehicle. There’s something to be said for a 5,500-pound SUV at highway speeds — it just sits there, stable and untroubled, while the world passes by.

One note on the trunk: the space is there, but the shape isn’t ideal. Storage would be easier with a more regular box-like footprint. And I’ll say again what I said after my first week — BMW should have brought over the electric roller cover from the X5. The current trunk cover mostly just gets removed because it’s in the way more than it helps.

The Interior Deserves More Credit

The sport seats with proper side bolster support don’t get enough attention. This isn’t just premium materials — though the suede and fake leather combination is nice — it’s that the seats are designed with real lateral support, which matters both for longer drives and for those occasional moments when you do push the iX through a corner. The cabin design holds up. Two months of toddlers, car seats, and snacks, and the The Sensatec that I praised in winter for not being ice-cold to the touch now just feels like a good interior choice.

The one thing I still find awkward: the center console cubby for mugs. It’s a minor complaint but it’s a consistent one — the geometry is just slightly off for reaching in naturally. You adapt, but it’s one of those things that a thoughtful redesign should address.

Charging in Spring: A Different Story

Without preconditioning in -10°F, DC fast charging was an exercise in patience. In spring? It’s just charging. Thirty-something minutes, consistently. The My BMW app preconditioning that I couldn’t be bothered to use in winter has become a natural part of the routine — mostly for cabin temperature rather than charge prep, but it’s there when I want it. Plug & charge works seamlessly, including at Shell Recharge locations and now at Tesla Supercharger stations. That NACS access continues to be the single biggest practical improvement to EV ownership in the past year.

What I do find myself wishing for: faster DC charging capability. 350kW stations are increasingly common, and the iX can’t take full advantage of them. It’s not a daily problem — for my commuting pattern it doesn’t matter at all — but on road trips where you’re pulling into a fast charger and other vehicles are topping up in 15 minutes, the gap is noticeable. The charging speed was competitive when this car launched. The infrastructure has moved faster than the hardware.

For public charging costs, a monthly membership on Electrify America comes out roughly comparable to what I’d pay at a Tesla Supercharger using the adapter. Neither is dramatically cheaper than the other for the amount I use public charging.

One More Thing: The iX Looks Better at Night

The illuminated kidney grille deserves a mention. The iX is a polarizing design in daylight — bold, not universally loved. At night, with the grille lit and the light signature doing its thing, this car looks genuinely striking. It doesn’t look like every other EV on the road, which in our neighborhood is actually a distinction worth having. My wife specifically appreciates that it doesn’t read as generic EV appliance. It reads as a BMW.

The Sunroof Situation

The kids keep asking me to open the roof. The fixed panoramic glass looks great and lets in light, but it doesn’t open. For adults, fine. For kids who grew up watching car roofs retract, it’s a recurring negotiation. A retractable sunroof option would improve the family experience meaningfully, and I’m mentioning it here specifically because it comes up on nearly every drive with passengers under the age of eight.

Should You Buy One Now That the iX3 Is Coming?

The BMW iX3 is roughly six months out, and it’s genuinely impressive — better driving dynamics, smoother brake regeneration, better range in a smaller package, and a charging architecture that’s more future-proof. I’ve driven it. I love what it does.

But here’s the honest answer: for daily driving comfort, the iX is still the one to have. The iX3 is more driver-focused, more precise, more efficient in the traditional sense. The iX is the car you want when comfort, quiet, and road trip capability are the priorities. The air suspension alone is a meaningful separator. Until BMW brings an iX5 with air suspension to market, the iX holds that ground.

And the math works right now. If you can find a well-equipped iX xDrive45 in the $65,000–$70,000 range — and dealers should be motivated on units that have been sitting — this is still a genuinely strong buy in the EV segment. Lease deals exist. The technology is mature. The charging network is better than it was. In the EV SUV category specifically, this is still the most compelling combination of comfort, refinement, and real-world usability you can get.

Come spring, the iX stops asking you to work around it and starts doing the thing it was built to do. That version of the car is very good.