Article Summary 3D Design has released a four-piece wet carbon fiber aero kit for the MINI John Cooper Works F66, including a front lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, and roof spoiler.

The roof spoiler uses a wingtip plate form -- a departure from conventional spoiler shapes and the most distinctive piece in the kit.

Additional F66 products are in development, including exhaust systems and aero parts for the F67 convertible.

3D Design, the Japanese tuning company that has spent decades producing carbon bodywork for BMW and MINI models, has released its aero program for the MINI John Cooper Works F66. Four pieces in total: a front lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, and a roof spoiler. All of it is wet carbon fiber, 1×1 weave.

By 3D Design’s own account, this is a more aggressive program than what the company offered for earlier MINI generations. If you’ve seen their F56 or R55/R56 work, this kit reads differently — sharper, less restrained, certainly sportier than ever.

Front Lip Spoiler and Side Skirts

The front lip spoiler doesn’t add a separate element in front of the bumper — it replaces the original black plastic splitters on both sides and sits flush with the bumper line. The result is a cleaner, more integrated look than you get from most aftermarket lips that simply bolt underneath the factory piece.

The side skirts go over the original sills rather than replacing them. Beyond the visual effect, 3D Design says the side extensions also help reduce airflow resistance around the tires. That’s a functional benefit worth noting on a car that runs 231 horsepower through a front-wheel-drive layout, where aerodynamic tidiness around the front wheels has some relevance to stability.

Rear Diffuser and Character Lines

At the rear, the diffuser replaces the original unit entirely. Where the stock piece has more visual complexity, the 3D Design version goes simpler — cleaner fins, less surface noise. Whether that reads as more sporting or less finished probably depends on the owner, but the intent is clearly to let the JCW’s other design elements breathe.

The rear rise is designed to blend with the car’s original character lines rather than cut across them, which is harder to pull off than it sounds. 3D Design’s MINI programs have generally done this well on previous generations, and the F66 kit appears to continue that approach.

The Roof Spoiler Is The Interesting One

Every aero program needs one piece that earns its existence on its own, and here it’s the roof spoiler. Rather than the conventional lip or duck-tail shape that most aftermarket spoilers default to, 3D Design went with a wingtip plate form — the kind of geometry you typically see at the end of aircraft wings or on high-downforce racecars, where the goal is to reduce induced drag by containing airflow at the tips.

For a road car roof spoiler, it’s an unusual choice. 3D Design describes it as a completely new design direction for them, and it certainly shows that’s the case. Whether it does measurable aerodynamic work on a street car is an open question, but it’s the kind of design decision that suggests the company was thinking about the JCW specifically, not just adapting a generic spoiler to a new application.

More To Come For The F66 And F67

3D Design says the F66 program is still growing. Exhaust systems and additional aero parts are in development, and the company is also working on diffuser options for the F67 convertible. Given how active the company has been with BMW platforms over the years — they cover everything from the E82 through the G90 M5 — it would be surprising if the F66 program stopped at four pieces.